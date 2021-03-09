Politics
The West must adapt to a more confident China
China’s bright future Illustration: Chen Xia / GT
How should China, which is becoming stronger and stronger, see the world and deal with its relations with foreigners? Some in the West are hoping that China can put itself in a position of submission and behave as humbly as it has in the past, while there are also voices in the West that excite China to start acting out. aggressively and arrogantly on the international stage. The reality is, however, that China has long sought to stand on an equal footing with other countries, when it no longer needs to look at the rest of the world, it won’t look down on them either.
Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Saturday that before young Chinese, including those born in the 1970s, 1980s, 1990s and 2000s, went out to see the world, China was able to see the world with a state of disrepair. ‘spirit of equality, so they are not as’ ‘provincial’ as the older generations. Xi made the remarks when he joined national policy advisers from the education, medicine and health sectors at a joint group meeting. His words resonated with many Chinese.
China has been able to see the world in a spirit of equality. This means that the Chinese have become more confident in their country. They no longer simply believe that everything in the West is better than China, nor do they despise other countries or impose China’s will on them.
In the past 70 years since the establishment of the People’s Republic of China, China has actively integrated into the world. It leapt to become the world’s second largest economy in a weak and poor country. China has made giant strides in areas such as building social civilization, improving the governance system, and developing science and technology. China’s per capita GDP has exceeded $ 10,000 for two consecutive years. The country has achieved a complete victory in eliminating absolute poverty. Given these achievements, it is no wonder that the Chinese are increasingly proud of their country.
The superiority of the Chinese system has been emphasized over the past 70 years of development, serving as a fundamental guarantee of the country’s success in various fields. The COVID-19 pandemic in particular has shed light on China’s institutional advantages, while revealing governance flaws in the United States and other Western countries. China has successfully tamed the virus, but the pandemic has been seen as the West’s “Chernobyl moment”. Many Western countries have been mired in a quagmire as their economies shrink and people’s health and lives are difficult to secure. In view of the sharp comparison between China and the West, it is no exaggeration to say that the political confidence of Chinese society has received an unprecedented boost.
China today has become a giant. The Chinese people have growing confidence in the path and system that China has insisted on and are dealing with the rest of the world in an increasingly confident but equal manner. But the West, accustomed to Chinese submission, cannot agree to treat China on an equal footing. He cannot cope properly with the rise of China. The West is neglecting China’s intention to develop peacefully, harboring doubts and suspicions about how China will use its growing strength.
The history of the rise of Western countries has repeatedly seen countries seek hegemony after becoming strong. Some Westerners fear that China will necessarily follow this path. But this logic does not apply to China. China was once a victim of colonialism and still suffers from hegemony today. It has spent decades seeking an equal footing with other countries, and it will never seek hegemony or inflict what it suffers on others.
China is on an equal footing with the rest of the world. The West is bound to face a more confident and dignified China in the world in the future. It is hoped that the West can adapt to a growing China and not deliberately judge or distort China’s development intentions.
