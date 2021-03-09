Broadsheet panel leader denies salary and benefits





ISLAMABAD:

Judge (retired) Sheikh Azmat Saeed, head of a commission of inquiry to investigate the Broadsheet issue, has informed the government that he does not want any salary or benefits for his work as head of the Commission.

The issue of the salary of the former Supreme Court judge is on the agenda for the federal cabinet meeting, which will be chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday (today). The government offers Justice (ret’d) Azmat wages and benefits equal to those of a Supreme Court judge.

According to a Cabinet Division summary sent to the Federal Cabinet, a copy of which is available from The Express Tribune, permission was sought from ministers to give Judge (ret’d) Azmat the same salary and benefits as a supreme court judge.

The summary indicated that the previously formed committees were run by on-duty officers, so there was no issue with pay. According to the rules, when appointing a retired judge or officer, their previous salary is paid. The same rules apply to other members appointed by the committee.

A letter written by the clerk of the commission of inquiry to the cabinet and legal secretaries stated that Judge (retd) Sheikh Azmat had been informed that he would receive a salary equal to that of a Supreme Court judge.

In the letter, a copy of which was also sent to the Prime Minister’s Principal Secretary, the clerk said the former Supreme Court judge had not requested a salary or benefits from the government for the investigation of the commission.

Meanwhile, the cabinet will address a 16-item agenda at its meeting, including the appointment of the managing director of the National Transmission and Shipping Company (NTDC). In this regard, the Ministry of Energy proposed the name of Aizaz Ahmed.

The summary also included the names of Mujahid Pervez Chatha and Mujahid Islam for the post.

Previously, the firm had ordered NTDC’s board of directors to conduct interviews with the candidates.

The board also appointed Aizaz Ahmed for the post.

Ministers are expected to approve the donation to the Saarc Covid Emergency Fund, the SBP amendment bill and the Pakistan Institute of Education bill, and ratify the decisions made by the Economic Coordination Committee ( ECC) and the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE).

The meeting is also expected to approve decisions of the Cabinet Committee on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the issuance of new licenses to overseas device developers, and the appointments of finance members to the Nepra Appeals Tribunal. .

The appointment of members of the Board of Governors under the

Federal ordinance on the MTI and the appointment of the deputy director general of the PSQCA, ​​in addition to a briefing on the Islamabad metro bus project.

The minister will discuss a summary of the modifications to Nadeem Anjum’s retirement clause. The cabinet will also consider the federal government’s opinion on a brief motion by Salman Idrees to the Lahore High Court (LHC).

