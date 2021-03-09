RNC pushes back Trump team on ‘cease and desist’ demand





Trump’s lawyers have sent letters to a cadre of GOP committees asking them to stop using Trump in fundraising appeals, including the National Republican Senatorial Committee and the National Republican Congressional Committee. Other groups loosely affiliated with the party have also received notifications.

A spokesperson for the NRCC declined to comment on how the organization planned to respond to the cease and desist letters. An NRSC spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

The Dust represents a rare rift between Team Trump and the RNC, who during the 2020 campaign worked together through a joint fundraising vehicle to raise more than $ 366 million. The two sides merged their political and digital operations into one in the run-up to last year’s elections, and their fundraising activities have been closely aligned. Trump and McDaniel speak frequently, and right after the election he approved her for a third term as party president, a nod that paved the way for her re-election.

But as he hatches his plans to get revenge on his alleged Republican enemies in the 2022 midterm election, the former president has begun to exercise greater control over how his name is used to generate funds. for fundraising. Just days before the cease and desist letters were sent out, Trump gave a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference in which he said the only way to financially support Republicans aligned with Trump was to go through Save America, its steering political action committee.

Trump launched the PAC right after the 2020 election, in which he raised tens of millions of dollars. Trump can use the committee to donate to candidates of his choice and to fund other political activities.

Separately, he brought in longtime advisor Corey Lewandowski to lead a super PAC, which will be able to raise and spend unlimited amounts of money. Brad Parscale has returned to Trump’s orbit after being fired from his job as campaign manager last summer and helping with digital fundraising efforts.

Some senior Republicans say they believed last week’s cease-and-abstain demand was driven by advisers surrounding Trump, not the former president himself. And most scoffed at the request, saying they are allowed to use Trump’s name in fundraising appeals since he’s a public figure.

The RNC has continued to invoke Trump in several fundraising appeals since receiving the cease-and-desist request. He sent a pair of Trump-themed fundraising emails over the weekend, and on Monday he emailed donors asking them to help defend the legacy of the President Trump.

In his letter, Riemer writes that Trump and McDaniel have a close relationship, and we understand President Trump reaffirmed to him over the weekend that he approves of the RNC’s current use of his name in fundraising. and other materials, including for our next donor retreat. event in Palm Beach in which we look forward to its participation.

A Trump spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

Trump has long been sensitive to people making money with his name. In 2019, the Trump campaign scolded David Bossie, the former president’s longtime informal adviser, amid allegations he deceptively used Trump’s name to raise money for an outside group he supervised.

While the RNC and Trump campaign worked closely together during last year’s campaign, there were sometimes tensions between the two sides. McDaniel and former Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien have long been viewed as rivals, and during the final days of the election communication broke down between the committee and the campaign. While the campaign was skeptical of the data provided by the RNC, committee officials criticized the television commercials the re-election effort aired.

