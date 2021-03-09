Politics
COVID-19 emergency exacerbates corruption risk in Indonesia, says vice-chairman of anti-corruption commission
JAKARTA: The urgency of the COVID-19 pandemic in Indonesia, especially in terms of purchasing medical supplies and rolling out social assistance programs, has increased the risk of corruption, said Commission vice-president corruption eradication.
In an exclusive interview with CNA, Nurul Ghu noted that COVID-19 has prompted the government to relax regulations and bypass procedures in order to quickly procure health equipment and deploy incentives and assistance. timely social.
Even when regulations and procedures were in place, corrupt practices were inevitable. One can imagine what happens if they are loose. The risk of corruption is higher today because there are people trying to take advantage of relaxed regulations, he said on March 5.
Some government officials and officials were allowed to work from home during the pandemic, which also made oversight and monitoring more difficult, said Ghufron, who is one of the committee’s four vice chairmen.
The commission, better known by its Indonesian acronym KPK, arrested then Social Affairs Minister Juliari Batubara on December 6 for allegedly receiving 17 billion rupees (US $ 1.18 million) in bribes. -wine from several businesses in exchange for having designated them as entrepreneurs of the Ministry of Social Assistance. distribution projects to help 20 million families.
The KPK also made other high-profile arrests last year, including then-fisheries minister Edhy Prabowo and South Sulawesi governor Nurdin Abdullah on separate corruption cases. Mr. Abdullah received the prestigious Bung Hatta Anti Corruption Award in 2017.
LACK OF AN INTEGRATED DATABASE COULD LEAD TO HANDLING
Mr Ghufrom said the pandemic was not the cause of corruption in Indonesia. This only made the situation worse, he said.
Most corruption cases in Indonesia are linked to procurement and embezzlement of public funds. One of the key factors why this keeps happening is that our databases are messy. Even before the pandemic, databases were incomplete, the clerk said.
Various ministries have different social assistance distribution programs for affected workers and the poor. But there is no structured and integrated database of who is eligible to receive them. This causes some people to be eligible for two or three different programs from different departments. But there are also people who are not eligible for any form of government assistance.
The lack of a structured and integrated database of potential beneficiaries makes the distribution of social assistance in Indonesia prone to manipulation and corruption, he said.
Mr. Batubara is not the Indonesian premier of social affairs to be arrested for corruption. In 2011, former minister Bachtiar Chamsyah was convicted of corruption related to several ministerial community empowerment programs that cost the state 33.7 billion rupees in losses. He was sentenced to 20 months in prison.
In addition, former Social Affairs Minister Idrus Marham was sentenced to two years in prison in 2018 for receiving bribes, although his case is linked to his role as Golkar’s general secretary, one of the biggest Indonesian political parties.
Mr Ghufron said it was important for the government to employ people of high integrity in strategic positions.
There have been improvements in our procurement system so that corruption is limited if not eliminated. There is now more transparency through the use of an electronic tendering process. But the people who run the system are human beings. The manipulation can still occur before a tendering process begins and data enters the system, he explained.
“WE VOTE EVERY PROGRAM”
Mr Ghufron said the KPK has been closely monitoring government plans since the start of the pandemic.
The KPK and the Supreme Control Agency reviewed the social assistance programs of each ministry. A ministry can claim to have distributed aid to 10 million people. We want to see who those 10 million are, he said.
We monitor every program, make sure they are executed for the right reasons, with clear target recipients, clear and measurable goals and procedures to prevent manipulation or misuse. “
All ministries and institutions are required to consult with the KPK regarding strategic programs and those involving large sums of money, he said.
Mr Ghufron said the KPK had asked several ministries to review programs deemed prone to manipulation and corruption. The commission also assigned some of its officials to oversee the implementation of various government programs.
We have done everything possible to minimize the risk of corruption and to monitor the implementation of programs. Even so, there are people who are brazen enough to continue to commit corrupt acts, he said when asked about Mr. Batubaras’ case.
When an act of corruption occurs, the KPK will no longer deploy our transplant prevention supervisors. We will deploy our criminal investigators. We have explained the risk. We reminded them of the law. If they break the law, we will arrest them, he said.
“JOKOWI UNDERTAKES TO ELIMINATE CORRUPTION”
The KPK has arrested 13 ministers since the establishment of the independent law enforcement agency in 2003.
Mr. Batubara was the fourth minister in office under President Joko Widodo to be arrested by the KPK. The other three were Mr Prabowo, Mr Batubaras predecessor Mr Marham and the former Minister of Youth and Sports Imam Nahrawi.
The president, popularly known by his nickname Jokowi, was elected in part on the basis of his commitment to fighting corruption. He also promised to instill integrity and the spirit of hard work through his so-called Mental Revolution program.
Mr. Ghufron noted that the president was very upset when Mr. Batubara was arrested.
Jokowi is committed to rooting out corruption, running a clean government, and carrying out bureaucratic reform. This commitment is illustrated by his speeches and speeches. He always reminded his men that every rupee spent should be appreciated by the people and not diverted for personal gain, the KPK MP said.
He also called on the KPK to take a close look at government programs and policies. What matters most is that when the KPK came to arrest one of its men, one of its cabinet members, it never intervened or made it difficult for us.
Mr Ghufron also noted the same commitment with Mr Batubaras’ successor, the current Minister of Social Affairs, Tri Rismaharini.
Risma came to our office to meet with us. She wanted to know how she could minimize the risk of corruption in her ministry. The ministry is formulating ways to create a better database of potential beneficiaries, how social assistance is supposed to be distributed while minimizing the risk of manipulation and corruption, he said.
