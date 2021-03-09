United States Offers Temporary Protected Status to Thousands of Venezuelans | Donald Trump News





The Biden administration’s decision would protect Venezuelans already in the United States from deportation and allow them to work legally.

The Biden administration will allow hundreds of thousands of Venezuelan migrants in the United States to seek temporary protection, the Department of Homeland Security said on Monday.

The department said Venezuelans would be eligible for Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for 18 months, until September 2022, a move that could help more than 300,000 people, according to a senior U.S. official.

Living conditions in Venezuela reveal a country in turmoil, unable to protect its own citizens, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement.

It is in these times of extraordinary and temporary circumstances like these that the United States is stepping in to support eligible Venezuelan nationals already here.

The move fulfills President Joe Biden’s promise in the 2020 election campaign to provide refuge to Venezuelans who left their homeland amid an economic collapse, humanitarian crisis and political turmoil under President Nicolas Maduro.

About 5.4 million Venezuelans have emigrated in recent years due to the crisis, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

Relief supplies are transported to a cargo plane bound for Venezuela amid the COVID-19 pandemic at the airport in Zurich, Switzerland, June 18, 2020 [File: Ennio Leanza/Pool via Reuters]Venezuelans will need to show that they have resided in the United States continuously from March 8 to qualify for the TPS, the Department of Homeland Security said.

Temporary protection gives them the opportunity to stay in the country and work legally.

Colombia also recently offered temporary protection of up to 10 years to nearly one million Venezuelan migrants and asylum seekers in that country.

American sanctions

When Biden took office on January 20, he inherited a string of tough sanctions from his predecessor Donald Trump that further tightened Venezuela’s economic grip.

Trump has largely sought to phase out the TPS, but has been thwarted by legal challenges, while Biden has moved to reverse Trumps’ sweeping immigration policies.

The former president signed an executive order on his last full day in office to protect 145,000 Venezuelans from deportation and Republican lawmakers have in recent days urged Biden to formalize the decision.

Still, officials in the Biden administration told Reuters news agency that the US president was in no rush to lift sanctions on Venezuela.

An official told Reuters that Biden was moving away from the predominantly one-sided approach of Trump’s maximum pressure campaign against the country and plans to coordinate more closely with American partners, including the European Union, to force Maduro to organize free and fair elections.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro speaks during a ceremony marking the start of the judicial year at the Supreme Court in Caracas, Venezuela, January 22, 2021 [File: Matias Delacroix/Reuters]The official also said Washington was reviewing Venezuela’s sanctions to ensure they were effective against intended targets and did not unnecessarily punish the Venezuelan people.

Meanwhile, the Bidens administration continues to recognize opposition leader Juan Guaido as interim president.

Dozens of countries backed Guaidos’ claim after Maduros was re-elected in 2018 in a vote Western governments have called a sham.

The Venezuelan government did not immediately respond to the TPS announcement.

Guaido issued a statement saying that Venezuelans in the United States can sleep easier knowing that the United States stands in solidarity with our people.

