How do you solve a problem like Korea?





The Journal reports that the authorized biography of Kim Jong Uns has been released and a Korean edition has been uploaded to the web. The authors are, unsurprisingly, optimistic about Mr. Kim. The closing section (Making the World Go Round in Sovereignty and Justice) welcomes Mr. Kims’ summits with leaders such as Donald Trump, Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin and the President of South Korea, Moon Jae-in. In summary, the authors claim that there has never been a time when everyone has focused on the greatness and dignity of our peoples in our 5,000-year history.

They are not wrong. North Korea, with an estimated gross domestic product of less than $ 26 billion and a population of 26 million, strikes well above its weight. Kim Jong Un doesn’t think of himself as the nutcase leader of a failed state. He sees himself as a winner, the undisputed ruler of a small state which, through ruthless dedication, has forced the world’s greatest powers to treat him as equals. As another U.S. administration grapples with the difficult and thankless task of developing a strategy for North Korea, Biden’s team must understand that even tough sanctions are unlikely to work. For years, supporters of the sanctions have argued that if the United States can only achieve full Chinese cooperation, North Korea will have no choice but to agree to some sort of denuclearization process. It’s unlikely. China, annoyed as it often is by the unpredictable and disruptive approach to North Korean politics, would never agree to sanctions severe enough to risk destabilizing a neighboring country. More importantly, the Kims are not easily swayed by economic pressure. In an effort to contain Covid, Pyongyang willfully self-imposed isolation that is far more devastating than the sanctions could ever be. Trade with China is down 80%. GDP is down by around 10%. Cereal production is expected to fall by one million tonnes below the 5.5 million tonnes needed to feed its population. Large factories have closed due to shortages of spare parts and breakdowns are widespread. Despite all of this, the government is signaling its determination to stand firm until the end of the pandemic. Not for the first time, Pyongyang is demonstrating that it will impose massive suffering on its people to pursue its goals. Perhaps that resolve would crack in the face of even more difficult conditions, but mass starvation did not force the regime to abandon its nuclear program in the 1990s. Sanctions alone, however severe, would not be. will not bring this country to heel. Pyongyang doesn’t just ignore the sticks; he turns his nose to the carrots. For more than a generation, Chinese leaders have tried to persuade North Korea to adopt the economic policies that have made China the second largest economy in the world. South Korea has offered assistance on several occasions. While the Kim’s sometimes flirt with minor changes, they adamantly refuse to introduce reforms that would put North Korea on the Asian path of growth. From the perspective of the Kim Dynasty (and that’s the only perspective that matters in North Korean politics), this makes sense. A closed command economy dominated by the military establishment cements the absolute power of the dynasty. Opening up the economy would inevitably dilute the authority of the dynasties by allowing foreign investors and foreign ideas to make their presence felt. The Kims, it seems clear, do not want a thriving civilian economy. The militarization of the economy and the permanent scarcity of resources concentrate power at the center. The nuclear weapons program shields the dynasty from foreign military pressure, and a world-class system of repression isolates the rulers from domestic discontent. The nuclear arsenal leads anxious outsiders to court the Kim’s, elevating the importance of the dynasty in its own eyes and those of its minions. And in efforts to limit further progress in the weapons program, outsiders are offering resources that bolster the regime’s power to reward its supporters. The human costs are appalling, but if your goals are to maintain the Kim dynasties’ full control over the country and North Korea’s full independence as a state, the model obviously works. The strategy of the Kim dynasties to maintain the status quo at home is deeply destabilizing at the international level. Between strengthening its nuclear arsenal, improving its missile launching systems and experimenting with unconventional weapons ranging from cyber to bio, North Korea is becoming a growing concern. And as the situation in the Indo-Pacific becomes more volatile, the danger that North Korean actions could spark a wider war can only grow. For all these reasons, the Biden administration would like to persuade or coerce North Korea to change course. But unless it can shake Kim Jong Uns’ belief that his strategy is a brilliant success, the Biden administration, like its predecessors, has no winning cards in hand. Newspaper Editorial Report: Best and Worst of the Week by Kim Strassel, Bill McGurn, Mary O’Grady and Dan Henninger. Images: SpaceX / Shutterstock / AFP / Getty Images Composite: Mark Kelly



