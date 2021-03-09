Imran knows those who didn’t vote for him, says Sh Rashid





KARACHI / ISLAMABAD: Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Monday that 17 parliamentarians, belonging to Tehreek-e-Insaf, were found to be disloyal to the party.

Speaking to a private television station, he revealed that Prime Minister Imran Khan was well aware of the names of 17 parliamentarians, belonging to Tehreek-e-Insaf, deemed disloyal to the party. In this business of selling their loyalties, 13 parliamentarians, belonging to the PTI, obtained a heavy capital, declared the minister. He said the army was with Imran and there was no chance of the government falling. When electing Hafeez Sheikhs, he said that we were defeated due to the superiority complex and insanity. He said he expected major political fighting until April 15. Warning to the opposition, he said if the opposition takes the law into their hands, then the law will deal with them.

Separately, while speaking with media representatives from the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) after inquiring about the health of two police officers, who were shot and wounded on Sunday evening when motorcyclists were not identified opened fire on them, Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) was being reorganized from Afghanistan to launch terrorist attacks in Pakistan.

There are threats of terrorism in Rawalpindi, Islamabad and Karachi. NACTA also informed that terrorist commanders belonging to the Hilal and Adnan Rasheed groups are active in Rawalpindi and Islamabad, he added.

The minister praised the role of the Pakistani army and police for sacrificing their lives to ensure the safety of the masses. Five terrorists were killed on March 7 by armed forces in northern and southern Waziristan, he said, adding that law enforcement is working to eliminate terrorism from the country.

He expressed his government’s determination to eradicate terrorism and extremism from every nook and cranny of the country.

Sheikh Rashid praised the Islamabad police for sacrificing his life to maintain law and order. “Yesterday, two police officials were martyred in Pindi and Islamabad,” said Rashid and announced the compensation amount of 27.5 million rupees for each family of martyred cops in addition to a program of ‘welfare.

He also condemned the unpleasant incident that took place outside Parliament on March 6, the day of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vote of confidence. Immediately after being informed of the incident, I ordered IGP Islamabad to ensure the safety of the opposition leaders, ”he said, adding that the incident could have been avoided if the opposition leaders had interacted with the press at the specified location.

In response to a question, he said negotiations with protesting teachers and government workers have been successfully concluded and that an increase in their salaries will be given in the next budget and in accordance with the commitment made with them.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos