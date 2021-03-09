Restrained for fear of Trump, women generals are finally promoted to four-star leadership by Biden





The Defense Department announced over the weekend the appointment of two female generals to four-star command posts just months after Pentagon officials delayed their appointments over fears Trump would dismiss the two women and replaces them outright before leaving office.

The Pentagon announced on Saturday that Air Force General Jacqueline Van Ovost would be promoted to Transportation Command, which oversees the U.S. military’s transportation network. Van Ovost is the country’s only four-star active-duty female general officer. She currently holds the position of Air Mobility Command and has 4,200 hours of experience flying 30 different aircraft.

President Biden has also appointed Army Lt. Gen. Laura Richardson for a promotion from the commanding general of the US Army North at Joint Base San Antonio to the head of the South Command, which oversees US military operations in Latin America. Richardson was the first female officer in military history to serve as the Commanding General of US Army North.

According to the New York Times, the two promotions of women were delayed by former Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley, fearing that Donald Trump would reject and replaces the appointments of Van Ovost and Richardson on the basis of their gender.

“They were chosen because they were the best officers for the positions, and I didn’t want their promotions to derail because someone in Trump’s White House saw that I had recommended them or thought the DOD was doing it. of politics, “Esper said in an interview with The Times last month. “They weren’t. They were the best qualified. We were doing the right thing.”

Esper reportedly waited until after the November election to suggest promotions, concluding that the Biden administration would likely be more willing to nominate the two women. The delay has created a bit of turmoil among military experts and online officials, some of whom have expressed concern that Esper and Milley are quietly avoiding the challenge of standing up to Trump.

“Maintaining good order and discipline within the military does not mean avoiding difficult debates with the commander-in-chief,” argued Lt. Col. Alexander S. Vindman, whose own promotion was sadly discouraged by Trump afterwards. his testimony during the first impeachment trial of the former president. .

However, supporters of Esper and Milley argued that the delay was necessary for women’s promotions, especially when relations between Pentagon officials and the former president had been historically strained. Last year, several military officials suggested that military bases named after Confederate generals be renamed. Trump had flouted their suggestions and tweeted: “My administration will not even consider renaming these magnificent and legendary military installations.” Esper added fuel to the fire last summer by saying active-duty military personnel should not be sent in to curb the Black Lives Matter protests. The statement was an open act of defiance against Trump’s wishes.

For his part, Lloyd J. Austin III, Biden’s defense secretary, later declined to reveal details of Esper and Milley’s efforts to delay the appointments. “I would just say that I saw the records of these two women,” he said of Richardson and Van Ovost last month. “They are exceptional.”

