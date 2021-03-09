Politics
China to make ‘sustained efforts’ to end forced labor
Foreign Minister Wang Yi said China will work to ratify some international rules governing forced labor as it seeks to cement a trade deal with the European Union – as he called the accusations that the Communist Party power to commit genocide against the “ridiculously absurd” Uyghur ethnic minority. “
Wang, speaking at a press conference on Sunday, said China will take steps to adopt certain International Labor Organization regulations on forced labor, which, if ignored, could defeat the agreement with the EU, Politico reported.
The European Parliament is expected to thoroughly review the deal signed in December amid criticism that it does not address the treatment of Uyghurs in China’s Xinjiang region.
Beijing has agreed to make “continuous and sustained efforts” to secure the ratification of two ILO clauses, according to the report.
“As long as China and the EU cooperate autonomously and independently, we can achieve many major achievements,” Wang said. “There is no such thing as China wanting to drive a wedge between the United States and Europe. At the same time, China is happy to see the EU strengthen its strategic autonomy. ”
At the press conference, Wang denied accusations that China is committing genocide against the Muslim minority group.
“The so-called ‘genocide’ in Xinjiang is laughably absurd. It’s a rumor with ulterior motives and a complete lie, ”he said.
“When it comes to ‘genocide’ most people think of the natives of North America in the 16th century, African slaves in the 19th century, Jews in the 20th century, and native Australians who still fight today. », He continued.
The United States and a number of countries have criticized China for detaining members of the Uyghur population indefinitely in “re-education” camps in the western part of the country, where they are systematically subjected to rape, sterilization, torture and labor. strengths.
The State Department last month said it was “deeply troubled” by a report that women in concentration camps are being raped and sexually abused.
These atrocities shock conscience and must have grave consequences, a State Department spokeswoman told Reuters.
We are deeply disturbed by the reports, including first-hand accounts, of systematic rape and sexual abuse of women in the internment camps for Uyghurs and other Muslims in Xinjiang, the official continued.
In January, then Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called the Communist Party’s treatment of Uyghurs a “stain of the century.”
After careful consideration of the available facts, I have determined that the People’s Republic of China, under the leadership and control of the Communist Party of China, has committed genocide against predominantly Muslim Uyghurs and other ethnic and religious minority groups in the country. Xinjiang. I believe that this genocide is underway and that we are witnessing the systematic attempt to destroy the Uyghurs by the Chinese party-state, the State Department said in a statement.
But President Biden took the heat after calling the mass detention of Uyghurs a “different standard” at a town hall in February when he described a phone call he had with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
“And so the idea that I’m not going to denounce what he’s doing in Hong Kong, what he’s doing with the Uyghurs in the western mountains of China and Taiwan trying to end the politics of one China by making it energetic [Xi] gets it, ”Biden said.
Culturally, there are different standards that each country and its leaders are expected to follow. “
In January, the United States banned all cotton and tomato products made in Xinjiang based on reports that the Chinese Communist Party was using inmates for prison labor in re-education camps to make the products. .
The agency identified the following indicators of forced labor during its investigation: debt bondage, restriction of movement, isolation, intimidation and threats, withholding of wages and abusive living and working conditions, CBP said in a statement. at the time.
The order directed CBP personnel at all U.S. ports to detain products, including clothing, textiles, tomato seeds, canned tomatoes, tomato sauce, and other cotton and vegetable products. tomatoes.
