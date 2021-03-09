Politics
PM Modi announces 2 lakh free of charge for relatives of the deceased
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today expressed his sorrow at the loss of human life due to the tragic fire in Kolkata. “Grieved by the loss of life due to the tragic fire in Kolkata. In this hour of sadness, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover as soon as possible,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet .
Nine people were killed in a massive fire that broke out at an office building in central Kolkata’s Strand Road on Monday evening. Among the dead are four firefighters, a policeman, a railway officer and a security guard
His office added in a tweet: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi graciously approved 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the tragic Kolkata fire. 50,000 would be handed over to seriously injured people, ”PMO tweeted.
Read also | Australia’s prime-time battle against big tech
While expressing condolences to the families of the deceased, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said a high-level investigation had been ordered to verify the blaze.
“Sincere condolences to the families of the 9 brave deceased, including the 4 firefighters, 2 railway staff and a police ASI who fought the fire at the Eastern Railways Strand road office in Kolkata,” wrote Goyal on Twitter.
“All possible assistance was provided by the railways to the state government during this unfortunate fire. A high-level investigation made up of four senior railway officials has been ordered to verify the blaze. Railway officials, including the general manager, are on site and we are coordinating with the state government on rescue and relief efforts. We are committed to doing everything possible to ensure the safety of all concerned, ”he said in subsequent tweets.
Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee graciously announced 10 lakh each for the next of kin of those who lost their lives.
“It’s very sad. Courtesy of 10 lakhs each will be awarded to the parents of the deceased and a government job will be given to a family member, ”CM Banerjee told media staff.
What happened in Calcutta?
A fire broke out on the 13th floor of the sprawling New Koilaghat building on Strand Road around 6:10 p.m. Monday. The multi-storey New Koilaghat building that houses the offices of the Eastern and Southeastern Railways
The fire is now under control and the cooling process is underway. Right now the death toll is 9, but it could rise as a few more people are missing and efforts are underway to find them.
Fire affects ticket booking services
The computerized reservation of tickets in eastern India for train travel has been halted as electricity was cut in the New Koilaghat railway building due to the fire, an official said.
The server room for the East India passenger reservation system is located in the multi-story building, the railway official said.
Electricity has been cut in the building since the fire was reported in the evening, he said.
This has led to disruption in computerized ticket booking throughout the eastern area, the official said.
