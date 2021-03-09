Imran and Sh Rashid don’t know MPs who make money, says Fawad





ISLAMABAD: Science and Technology Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Monday that Prime Minister Imran Khan did not know the identity of 16 MPs who sold their votes. said that soon the names of MPs who received the money would be revealed.

Fawad said the prime minister did not know the names of the 16 MPs who sold their loyalty, adding that Sheikh Rashid was also in the dark. If Sheikh Rashid had known their names, he would have told the Prime Minister. We have no evidence to prove their identity. If Pakistan’s Election Commission had made the ballots identifiable, their identity would have been possible, he said and added that the prime minister would have taken action against them.

In a tweet on Monday, Fawad said opposition policies were doomed to fail after 178 members of the National Assembly voted for Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said the election of the Senate Speaker will prove the last nail in the opposition’s coffin.

He asked the media to pay attention to the COVID-19 pandemic as the new wave becomes a challenge for the country, adding that there will always be time for politics, but now we should take the COVID monster -19 seriously.

APP adds: Meanwhile, speaking to a private news channel, Fawad told PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawazs that all the speeches were meaningless.

Leaders of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), including Maryam Nawaz, criticized and mocked national institutions such as the judiciary and the armed forces for their political points and personal gains, he said.

The minister said the government is committed under the visionary dynamic leadership of Imran Khan to complete his constitutional term. He said the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) was involved in horse trading and corrupt practices during the recent senatorial elections.

He expressed hope that Sadiq Sanjrani would be re-elected president of the Senate, which has always favored the national interest while fulfilling his duties as president of the Senate. Responding to a question, he stressed the need to introduce reforms in the Punjab to further streamline the system.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos