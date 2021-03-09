Georgia Republicans aim to repeal absentee voting without excuse by introducing bills that weaken voting rights





Georgian lawmakers have introduced more than 20 bills to reduce voting rights this year, including a law the Senate passed 29-20 today that would repeal absent votes without excuse for the vast majority of voters in the States.

The new bill would require voters to be absent from their constituency, to have a physical disability or to care for a person who has one, to observe a religious holiday, not to be able to go to the polls in because of their job, to be at least 65 years of age or to be covered by the voting protections for absent military personnel in order to obtain a postal vote. It also establishes identity requirements for requesting a postal ballot, further complicating the requirements for receiving one.

As Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) reports, some of the most controversial measures currently on the table would overturn provisions that Republicans introduced over 15 years ago following Democratic objections and which have guided the nationwide election. since. The state mail-in without excuse that Republicans now want to repeal, for example, was part of the 2005 legislative package that originally allowed voting by mail without an excuse or ID.

Absentee voting without excuse can expand access to the ballot for people who may have difficulty finding time to vote in person due to work, dependents, or health concerns. While detractors point to the potential for fraud or coercion with this type of voting, there is little evidence that these claims are true. According to the New York Times, in states that have long adopted postal voting … those who hold elections see no evidence of widespread fraud. In Georgia, an audit of Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffenspergers’ office in a large Georgia county found no cases of fraud among the approximately 15,000 mail-in votes examined.

But the debate has slipped entirely away from the potential costs and benefits of the system to voters and electoral integrity and is largely based on a political question: do you accept that former President Donald Trump has lost enough of the presidential election? of 2020?

GPB notes that Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Republican Party Chairman David Shafer were originally in favor of a mail-in vote without excuse, but now Shafer has withdrawn his support. Kemp strongly endorses the addition of photo ID requirements and reserves judgment on a litany of other measures that would raise the bar for ballot access, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The Republicans appear to have made this about-face after the loss of Trumps and subsequent attempts to overturn the election results; now they are seizing it to pass restrictive electoral legislation. The Morning Consults poll shows that only 32% of registered Republicans believe the 2020 presidential election was likely or definitely free and fair. Importantly, this could largely reflect whether or not respondents are satisfied with the outcome of the election. On November 1, only 52% of registered Democrats said they believed the election was free and just 8 days later, after Bidens won, that number jumped almost 40 points.

Morning Consult surveyed January 22 to 25 among 1,990 registered voters nationwide.

Georgia is not alone in seeking changes to its electoral system according to the Brennan Center, 253 bills containing provisions restricting access to the vote have been proposed in 43 states. On the flip side, House Democrats passed House Resolution 1, a massive democracy reform bill that, among other things, expands voting rights. One of its main voting provisions, as Voxs Ella Nilsen reports, would prohibit states from restricting a person’s ability to vote by mail.

But the bill appears dead when it arrives in a divided Senate where at least 10 Republicans would need to back it up to overcome an inevitable filibuster. Otherwise, political observers expect many voting restrictions in Georgia to be enacted, proof that what Democrats call Trump’s big lie will affect the election far into the future.

