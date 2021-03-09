UK government responds to Mark Drakeford dig ‘he’s really, really horrible’ about Boris Johnson

The UK government has hit back at Mark Drakefords’ comment that Prime Minister Boris Johnson is really, really horrible.

The Prime Minister was recorded making the remark after a call with Boris Johnson in a new S4C documentary.

The search was made after a COBRA conference call with leaders of all UK governments in December last year.

Snippets were used on Prif Weinidog Mewn Pandemig (Prime Minister in the event of a pandemic), which aired on the Welsh language channel last night.

The UK government and Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies have now responded to these reports.

Mr Davies, who leads the Tories in Senedd, called the comments disrespectful.





He said: This kind of rhetoric might play well with the nationalists ahead of the Senedd coalition talks, but I’m not sure it’s a good idea for the Labor PM.

Even though the Prime Minister may not like the rose window on the Prime Minister’s lapel, he should respect the office.

A UK government spokesperson urged the public that the UK must and will continue to work together.

Adding that all decisions regarding the pandemic and coronavirus restrictions are being made are based on the latest scientific evidence.

A UK government spokesperson said: More than ever, the people of the UK want to see all parts of the country working together to protect lives and livelihoods.

We have tackled this virus as one UK, working closely with devolved administrations including the Welsh government. This will continue as we strive to build back together better.

Decisions on restrictions are made on the basis of the latest scientific evidence.

In the program, Boris Johnson is heard saying: Thank you all for joining this call. I think we urgently need to consider the implications of the travel ban that some of our European friends have imposed.

We will hear from Mark Drakeford and various others.

Did you know that we offer a free email newsletter service? Each North Wales Live newsletter delivers the latest breaking news, what’s on the hottest events and talking points straight to your inbox. For more information on how to subscribe, click here.

The Prime Minister seems to be laughing at this and, after the meeting is over, says, “Dear me, he is really, really horrible.”

It is a fact that should not escape the Prime Minister, but more than half a million Welsh voted for the Prime Minister in the 2019 general election, which by my calculations is half a million. more than what ever voted for him, Davies added.

You can have your say in our comments section below.