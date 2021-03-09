Opinion: An Airbus-Boeing tariff truce

Trade disputes can take years to resolve, and even friendly nations cause each other unnecessary suffering in the meantime. Give the Biden administration credit for reducing that pain by reaching a truce with the European Union over the Boeing-Airbus fight for subsidies.

The dispute began under the George W. Bush administration, when Washington filed a complaint with the World Trade Organization against the European aerospace giant alleging $ 22 billion in illegal subsidies. Brussels retaliated, claiming that Boeing had received some $ 23 billion in illicit aid.

Europeans are not shy about their support for industrial policy, and the Boeing’s relationship with state and federal governments is not exactly independent. Over the years, the WTO has found that Boeing and Airbus failed to implement the rulings on prohibited subsidies.

The fight reached a new low when the Trump administration imposed $ 7.5 billion in tariffs on French wine, Italian cheese and other European products after the WTO ruled that the EU had provided illegal support to Airbus. The EU retaliated with around $ 4 billion in taxes on US products like tobacco and alcohol after a similar move involving Boeing. The White House has stepped up to Donald Trump in recent weeks with tariffs of 25% on previously exempt European wines.

Last week, President Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen reached an agreement to suspend tariffs related to the Boeing-Airbus dispute for four months. This leaves some time to negotiate while maintaining the pressure, especially since both companies are suffering after the Covid-19 pandemic. This is good news for businesses and consumers on both sides of the Atlantic.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, who appreciates the conflict between the United States and Europe, will not be happy. A transatlantic aerospace dispute is particularly damaging, as Beijing is investing heavily to break into the industry dominated by Boeing and Airbus for decades.

This is not the end of the conflict between Washington and Europe over trade. The White House leaves tariffs on steel and aluminum imports in place, meaning the EU’s retaliatory levies on US whiskey and Harley-Davidson motorcycles will also remain. Lifting tariffs on metals would offer a respite to US and European companies and send the right message ahead of aerospace negotiations.

There is no guarantee that trade negotiators, even acting in good faith, will resolve a problem that has persisted for four presidencies. But after years of self-defeating trade policy, the news from Boeing and Airbus is reason enough to pop a bottle of French or Californian champagne.