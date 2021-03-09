Erdogan intensifies opposition … 30 journalists appear in court in one month





In February, dozens of violations against Turkish journalists were recorded, according to an opposition party. Journalists have been tried and some have been sentenced to prison terms, in addition to fines imposed on some opposition media institutions, which are subject to restrictions by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government on opposition media. The Republican People’s Party, Turkey’s largest opposition party, released its monthly report on press freedom in Turkey, monitoring the most egregious violations in February and confirming that at least 30 journalists appeared before the court, five of whom were 25 years old and 10 sentenced to months in prison. Idris Silgan was to be jailed for 4 years and Alekan Uludag for 10 months for posting on social media. The report also mentioned that journalists had been sentenced to house arrest for reporting on the “Bogazici” demonstration at the University of the Bosphorus, and 20 journalists were attacked with rubber bullets while covering the streets. demonstrations of the first week of January. The Supreme Radio and Television Council fined five channels, including the opposition channel “Fox”, for various reasons, under the pretext of broadcasting false information. The report also revealed that access to 23 news posts on social media sites was prevented due to information about Turkish President Erdogan, his son-in-law Berat Albayrak and the circle around them. The report highlighted the successive sanctions against the opposition newspaper “Evrensal”, as many journalists working for the newspaper appeared in court and complaints were filed against other journalists at the newspaper at the same time. The report revealed that nearly 180 media workers lost their jobs following the closure of the “Olay TV” station due to government pressure on the station. Republican People’s Party (CHP) deputy Otko akr zer criticized President Erdogan’s human rights plan announced earlier this month. “There is no improvement in the press freedom reports that we publish each month,” he said. “Human rights cannot be mentioned in a country where journalists are imprisoned and where their newspapers do not have the right to promote them, their televisions are blocked and.” Real news is censored. As a plan of action for human rights, this repressive and prudential mentality cannot ensure freedom. “

