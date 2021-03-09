PM Modi to inaugurate Tripura-Bangladesh ‘Maitri Setu’ today via videoconference

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the “Maitri Setu” between India and Bangladesh on Tuesday by videoconference. He will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several infrastructure projects in Tripura during the event.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s office, the “Maitri Setu” bridge was built over the Feni River which flows between the Indian border in the state of Tripura and Bangladesh.

Construction was taken over by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd at a project cost of Rs. 133 crore.

“The 1.9 km long bridge connects Sabroom in India to Ramgarh in Bangladesh. It is about to open a new chapter for commerce and people-to-people movement between India and Bangladesh. With this inauguration, Tripura is set to become the ‘gateway to the northeast “with access to the port of Chittagong in Bangladesh, which is only 80 km from Sabroom,” the statement read.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the establishment of an integrated checkpoint in Sabroom.

“This will help to facilitate the movement of goods and passengers between the two countries, provide new market opportunities for products from the northeastern states and facilitate the smooth movement of passengers to and from India and Bangladesh,” indicates the press release.

The project is being taken over by the Land Ports Authority of India at an estimated cost of around Rs. 232 crore.

“At noon tomorrow, March 9, the ‘Maitri Setu’ between India and Bangladesh as well as a series of development works for Tripura will be inaugurated. These works will have a positive impact on the development trajectory of Tripura,” he said. writes the Prime Minister. in a tweet.