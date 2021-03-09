Twitter sues Texas AG, demanding retaliation for Trump ban





DALLAS (AP) Twitter has taken legal action against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, claiming the Republican used his office to fight back for banning former President Donald Trump’s account in the wake of the riot at the US Capitol.

Days after the deadly January insurgency, Paxton announced an investigation into Twitter and four other big tech companies for what he called the president’s seemingly coordinated dismantling. The attorneys general’s office has demanded that companies produce a variety of documents related to their content moderation policies and tons of internal communications.

Twitter responded on Monday with a federal lawsuit alleging that Paxton was seeking to punish him for taking Trumps’ account offline, a move the social media company says is protected by free speech. He asks a judge to declare the decision as falling under the First Amendment and, in essence, to stop the investigation into Paxtons.

Paxton has made it clear that he will use the full weight of his office, including his vast investigative powers, to retaliate against Twitter for making editorial decisions he disagrees with, the authors wrote. lawyers for the company in the lawsuit in a northern California court.

Spokesmen for the Paxtons office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday evening.

The twitters’ counterattack comes as states, in addition to federal lawmakers and governments outside of the United States, are cracking down on tech companies they believe have accumulated too much power over the past decade. This includes antitrust and anti-monopoly regulation, internet privacy laws as well as attempts to regulate how platforms like Twitter, Facebook and others moderate their sites.

In December, Paxton led 10 Republican attorneys general to sue Google for allegedly running an illegal digital advertising monopoly in cahoots with Facebook.

GOP politicians in about two dozen states have also introduced bills that would allow civil suits against platforms for what they call publication censorship. Almost always, it means what they see as censorship of conservative or Christian religious views.

While there is no evidence that tech companies are biased against conservatives, the narrative was popular with Republicans before President Trump’s election and has only grown throughout. of its mandate. Trump has been banned for life from Twitter and temporarily suspended from Facebook after inciting the Jan.6 riots on Capitol Hill only reinforces him.

Launching his investigation, Paxton cited the First Amendment when he said that Trump’s ban by tech companies cools free speech and completely silences those who disagree with them.

However, Twitter as well as the other businesses targeted by Paxton, including Facebook, Apple, Google, and Amazon, are privately held, so the First Amendment does not apply to its decisions about what material to allow on its services. Unlike the government, Twitter is allowed to silence people. The company had long granted Trump and other world leaders broad exemptions from its rules against personal attacks, hate speech and other behavior. But after five people were killed in the Capitol Riot, the company said Trump’s tweets amounted to glorification of violence as plans circulated online for future armed protests around the inauguration of the President-elect Joe Biden.

The Twitters lawsuit comes as Paxton faces other legal challenges, including an FBI investigation into allegations he used his office to benefit a wealthy donor.

He is also awaiting trial on unrelated securities fraud charges dating back to 2015. Paxton has pleaded not guilty and the case has been on hold for years due to legal challenges.

Ortutay reported from Oakland, California.

