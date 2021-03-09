China’s treatment of Uyghurs is not ‘a different standard’, but ‘genocide’, says activist

China’s crackdown on the Muslim Uyghur population is not just part of a different standard, as President Biden said, an exile and activist told The Post – calling on the Biden administration to take action against the Chinese Communist Party on “genocide”.

Tahir Imin, 40, who was forced to flee her home in 2017 due to the increasingly oppressive political environment, responded to President Biden’s comments at a CNN town hall last month when he been asked about the horrific treatment of Uyghur Muslims in Beijing.

As part of his response, Biden told CNN host Anderson Cooper, “Culturally, there are different standards that each country and its leaders are supposed to follow.”

But Imin, who as a Uyghur has been the victim of China’s systemic abuse, told the Post that: We cannot say that this is the cultural standard of a people – but it is the standard of the Communist Party. Chinese.

The Chinese Communist Party should be blamed for this and be responsible for it, ”he said.

Tahir Imin with her daughter Shehribanu.

The Commander-in-Chief made the remarks after being questioned for his CNN town hall on February 17 about his recent conversation with his Chinese counterpart, beginning his response by relaying Xis justification for the abuse.

If you know anything about Chinese history it always has been, the time when China fell victim to the outside world was when it was not unified at home, Biden began. So the central well, widely exaggerated, Xi Jinping’s central tenet is that there must be a united and tightly controlled China. And he uses his justification for the things he does on that basis.

President Biden continued in his response that he was not going to denounce the Chinese Communist Party’s belligerent actions in Hong Kong, against the Uyghurs or in Taiwan, but said he would “reflect the values ​​of the United States”.

I point out to him that no American president can be supported as president if he does not reflect the values ​​of the United States, continued the American president. And so the idea that I’m not going to denounce what he’s doing in Hong Kong, what he’s doing with the Uyghurs in the western mountains of China and Taiwan trying to end the one-China policy. making her energetic [Xi] gets it.

Although he said that “there will be repercussions for China,” Biden did not elaborate on what that would mean other than saying that America “will reaffirm our role as the human rights spokesperson. man at the UN and other agencies. “

It came after Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in January endorsed the determination of his Republican predecessor, Mike Pompeo, that China’s treatment of Uyghurs amounts to genocide.

It’s a good message and a good signal for the Uyghur community, Imin said of Blinken’s comments.

But so far we haven’t seen any new actions.

He warned that “just criticizing” the CCP “would not be enough.”

Any country [that] believes that China has committed genocide, they should not do business with China, because China has committed genocide against the Uyghur people, Imin said.

The scholar, now based in Washington DC, said he believes the Biden administration may be considering getting China to end these atrocities, possibly with further measures or sanctions.

He suggested that the United States boycott the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing – and also said America “should lead a coalition” of international allies to “stop the genocide of the Uyghurs.”

“There should be a coalition against the Chinese Communist Party, of course, but the most important thing for us as Uyghurs, we believe that without international effort a country cannot stop it.

Asked what would happen if the global community did not take action, Imin said, “I think we are on the brink of extinction.”

“If the international [community] stand up for us and save us from this genocide, the Uyghurs will never forget that, ”he said.

“We need help,” he added. “It’s true, it’s urgent.”