Bangabandhu by Shyam Benegal: before PM Modi’s visit, Mujibs Dhaka comes to life in a Mumbai studio

ONE NIGHT in the early 1970s, dinner took an unexpected turn at Dhanmondi 32, the Dhaka residence of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founding father and first prime minister of Bangladesh. Afflicted by a famine in the newly formed nation, Rahman refused to eat the meal served by his wife Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib. He was disturbed, the food reminded him of the Bengal famine of 1943.

Shyam Benegal is watching this scene unfold on a monitor in a studio in Mumbais Film City.

The legendary director, now 86, directs Bangabandhu, an ambitious biopic about Mujibur Rahman. Starring well-known Bangladeshi actors Arifin Shuvoo (Rehman) and Nusrat Imrose Tisha (Fazilatunnesa), the film is a joint production of the Bangladesh Film Development Corporation (BFDC) and the National Film Development Corporation of India (NFDC).

Shyam Benegal, now 86, directs Bangabandhu, an ambitious biopic about Mujibur Rahman. (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Bangabandhu was to celebrate the centenary of the birth of Mujibur Rahman (born March 17, 1920) as well as the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh (Rahman declared independence from Pakistan on March 26, 1971). Sadly, the film couldn’t be ready in time to celebrate those milestones as we were halted in our momentum by the pandemic, says Benegal, who came on board in early 2019.

Filming has been underway in Mumbai since January 21, 2021, with the current schedule set to continue until mid-April. The release date for the films has not been decided, but production has resumed at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is due to visit Bangladesh on March 26 to participate in the 50th anniversary celebrations – his first trip abroad. since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The crowd and remaining war footage for the film will be shot in Bangladesh after the monsoon season ends, Benegal says.

The setting for the film is modeled after the original Dhanmondi 32, which was converted into the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum in 1994. Reflecting the couples’ simple lifestyle, Shuvoo is dressed in a checkered lungi and white banyan tree while Tisha wears an off-white sari.

(Rahman) is almost like a protagonist in a Shakespearean tragedy. He was a man who loved his country too much. He also trusted his compatriots too much. Despite multiple warnings, he never believed in improving his personal security, says Benegal, while referring to the assassination of Rahmans on August 15, 1975 in a military coup.

For Bangabandhu, Benegal was clear about making the film in Bengali. (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Rahmans wife, three sons and several other family members were also killed in the attack. His daughters, Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana, survived as they were in West Germany at that time. Sheikh Hasina is now the Prime Minister of Bangladesh.

Bangabandhu will not follow his life chronologically. He will discuss some of the turning points and aspects of his life that made Mujibur Rahman what he was… When making a biopic of a popular figure, be careful not to fall into the realm of hagiography. At the same time, one shouldn’t get too critical of the subject, says Benegal, adding that the film will go beyond the public image of a leader and offer insight into his private life.

After his acclaimed debut with Ankur in 1973, Benegal directed several award-winning films such as Nishant (1975), Bhumika (1977), Junoon (1979), Mandi (1983), Sardari Begum (1996) and Zubeidaa (2001). He has also directed biopics such as The Making of the Mahatma (1996) and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero (2005).

For Bangabandhu, Benegal was clear about making the film in Bengali. That’s why I chose to incorporate Bangladeshi actors in the main roles. Although the original screenplay written by Shama Zaidi and Atul Tiwari was in English, we have writers who adapted it in Bengali and introduced the local idiom, he says.

The legendary director and his team traveled to Bangladesh, where most of the film was originally supposed to be shot before the pandemic hit. (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty)

The legendary director and his team traveled to Bangladesh, where most of the film was originally supposed to be shot before the pandemic hit. Zaidi and Tiwari also met with members of the Rahmans family and associates, and visited different places related to the chief. Almost two years later, the decor of Nitish Roy’s Film City recreates the atmosphere of 1970s Dhaka in detail. The living room in Dhanmondi 32 has beautiful rattan furniture while the coffee table sports a crochet blanket. Kept in a corner is a television enclosed in a wooden box with a vase of red roses on top.

After a lunch break, the unit rearranges the lights for the next scene. The camera moves to the bedroom where the Bangladeshi leader relaxes with his wife and Hasina. In one corner is a study table with inkwells, letters and a bunch of books by Rabindranath Tagore.