United States returns to South Asia to promote peace in Afghanistan and stability in India and Pakistan

South Asia is back in the US account, at the forefront, not only with India and Pakistan pledging for peace on the Line of Control, but with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken this week. -end, taking an important step on the chessboard of Afghanistan.

Days after the LoC’s silence, Blinken wrote to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, suggesting that senior Afghan leaders should have face-to-face discussions with the Taliban and involve the UN in organizing a conference on the Afghanistan, which India is likely to participate in as well.

Certainly, Blinkensletter is a major vote of confidence in keeping India in power in Afghanistan. For the past two decades, New Delhi has refused to be harassed by neighboring Pakistan for not being an immediate neighbor of Kabul, overcame geographic disadvantage by opening its doors to thousands of Afghan students, intensified its interest in the port of Chabahar to Irantocircumvent Pakistan and send goods through Iran, and kept in close contact with all nuances of the Afghan leadership.

(An anecdote is in order here. In an effort to also attract young Afghan female students who wish to study in India, but who do not get permission from their conservative families to travel and live on their own, Indian diplomats sometimes have a little circumvented the rules by also giving scholarships to their fiancés and brothers.)

So, over the past year, even as the pandemic raged, India changed its policy on Afghanistan to be present at the table when the big boys dealt the cards. It was not until 2018, when Moscow invited an Indian delegation to participate in a consultation with the Taliban, that the Indian team received express instructions not to speak to them at all.

Talk to the United States

Last September, the Minister of External Affairs, S. Jaishankar, spoke at the inaugural peace talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government in Doha. It was an affirmation of several decisions.

First, India would not sit on the sidelines even if it respected the Afghan-led, Afghan-led peace process highlighted by President Ghani, which also aimed to keep itself in the limelight. Second, if the United States brings Pakistan back to the peace talks because it is the only country with the influence to bring the Taliban to the negotiating table, then that is also a message to Delhi: speak up. to the Taliban. Don’t marginalize yourself.

There was a third statement. Despite its weakening, US influence in Afghanistan will remain unmatched for a long time. As part of the growing partnership between India and the United States, Jaishankar has decided to address the United States on Afghanistan as well.

Despite the huge divergence in their positions, Jaishankar realized that it was important to be seen to see Zalmay Khalilzadshand. So when Special Envoy Donald Trump and now Joe Bidens came to Delhi just before the pandemic got out of hand, Delhi rolled out the red carpet.

What Khalilzad wanted was somewhat different from Jaishankars’ expectations. Khalilzad wanted Delhi not to put a spokesperson on the Taliban’s return to the soundboard with the Afghan republic, but to continue supporting the economic reconstruction of Afghanistan.

Delhi wanted Khalilzad to open his eyes and smell the coffee of Pakistan without changing his stripes. He wanted to remind her that Pakistan had not kept the Taliban on a tight leash in various Pakistani cities such as Quetta and Miranshah since 2001, only to now abandon its intention to control the throne of Kabul.

But Jaishankar understood the unspoken plight of the Americans. The most powerful nation in the world was in decline and it wanted to get out of the longest war it had fought longer than Vietnam. Thousands of American soldiers have died, over $ 2 trillion spent. Worse yet, the United States is not on agreement with Iran, Europe is too far away, Russia is a competitor and China is not showing its hand.

Even though India was the right guy, she was too weak to shape the region’s politics. What must he do to become relevant again? It was a question that had even fewer answers as the Chinese climbed the icy heights of Ladakh.

And move around the neighborhood

Back in Afghanistan, Delhi’s policy of maintaining a deep and special friendship with the Afghan people has kept her in good stead. This policy of strategic patience was forged under the Atal Bihari Vajpaye government in 2001 after the overthrow of the Taliban; it continued through the decade of Manmohan Singh and was reinvented under Narendra Modi. He has ensured that New Delhi is not ignored when the dice are rolled on the Afghan table.

Significantly, Jaishankar did not sit idly by while waiting to be invited by the Americans to play a role. He contacted Afghan neighbors, several of whom had unhappy ties or not at all with the United States. In Russia, India and Iran participated in an atrilateral meeting on Afghanistan. The Trans Defense Ministry came to the Bengaluru airshow. Delhi remains in close contact with Russia’s special envoy Zamir Kabulov, although Kabulov seems more than a little tainted with America’s fascination with Pakistan.

The changing of the guard in Washington DC made it clear that the route from Delhi to Kabul must take Islamabad into account. That’s why talks to renew LoC’s deal began in October, on the eve of the US presidential election, when it was clear that Trump was declining. Media reports disagree on whether National Security Advisor Ajit Doval has met with Pakistani Army Chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwaor, PM Imran Khan’s Special Assistant on National Security Moeed Yusuf . There is speculation that an in-person meeting took place in Colombo.

Of course, the discussions are imbued with a sense of pragmatism. Pakistan has accepted that it must come out of its discontent with the repeal of Article 370 and the integration of Jammu and Kashmir into the Indian Union.

Likewise, the Modi government has turned around to return to talks with Pakistan without the cross-border terrorism coming to an end. The disengagement in Ladakh and the decision to keep the LoC silent is proof that India did not want to keep its two fronts open.

Right now, people on both sides are holding their breath. Slow and steady is the new mantra. Peace on the LoC must be consolidated. Assembly elections in India and political instability inside Pakistan Imran Khan was unable to get his finance minister Hafeez Sheik elected to parliament, some say because the Pakistani military has indicated that Sheikh’s opponent was a better man means the next few months will be slowfuse.

This will allow the India-Pakistan return channel to speak more. It is also time for the Americans to unveil their new strategy on Afghanistan and make it happen.

Opinions are personal.

