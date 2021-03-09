5 international rights groups call on CoE to urge Turkey to release Demirta





Five human rights groups have called on the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe (CoE) to urge Turkey to release Kurdish politician Selahattin Demirta in accordance with a judgment of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR). ARTICLE 19, Human Rights Watch, the International Commission of Jurists, the International Federation for Human Rights, and the Turkey Human Rights Litigation Support Project have developed asubmissionon Demirta to the CoE Committee of Ministers, which oversees the application of judgments of the European Court of Human Rights, before its meeting on 9 and 11 March 2021. Turkey continues to violate Demirtas’ rights by ignoring a landmark court ruling on December 22, 2020, demanding his immediate release, the group said. Demirta has been in prison since November 2016 for political reasons despite two binding decisions in favor of his release by the ECtHR. The Turkish government still refuses to release Demirta, and a Turkish court on January 7 accepted a new indictment against him and 107 others calling for life sentences in connection with the 2014 Kobani protests. President [Recep Tayyip] Erdogan and senior Turkish officials have responded to European court ruling ordering Demirtas’ release with bogus arguments that it does not apply to his current detention and that court rulings are not binding on Turkey, Aisling said Reidy, senior legal adviser at Human Rights Watch. The Committee of Ministers should call on Turkey to release Demirta immediately and leave no doubt that ignoring or attempting to circumvent the judgments of the Strasbourg Court is unacceptable. The Committee of Ministers is the decision-making body of the CoE. It is both a governmental body where national approaches to European problems are discussed on an equal footing and a forum for finding collective responses to these challenges. Human rights groups urged the CoE commission to place the Demirtas case under their enhanced procedures, treating it as a main case, and to indicate that the continued refusal to execute the judgment could lead them to send Turkey back to the European Court for non-compliance. In December, the Strasbourg-based court found Turkey guilty of violating Demirta’s rights on five counts, including violation of freedom of expression, liberty and security and election rights. free as well as limitations on the use of restrictions on rights. The courts’ decision was issued by its Grand Chamber following appeals by Turkey and Demirta against the court’s initial decision in November 2018. More recently, the ECtHR asked Turkey to provide its defense for the pre-trial detention of Demirta in the context of street protests in the south-east of the country in 2014 that claimed the lives of 37 people. Demirta had called for street protests to support Kurdish fighters in the Syrian town of Kobani while accusing Ankara of failing to provide adequate aid to Kobani and of supporting the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), which had besieged the city. . Demirta was an open critic of Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and its leader, President Erdoan, before being jailed. He ran in the 2014 and 2018 presidential elections as Erdoan’s rival. Demirta campaigned from prison for the 2018 elections. Take a second to support SCF on Patreon! Related

