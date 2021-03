Opinion | Democracy is on trial in Hong Kong, China sets verdict

To be clear, there was nothing illegal about the primary elections when they were held in July. The aim was to choose candidates for the local legislative elections which had been scheduled for September under Hong Kong’s limited democracy. But the authorities, fearing that the opposition would win a majority, canceled the elections. Today, the opposition’s attempt to increase its strength by winning votes is considered a criminal offense. The Chinese regime of Xi Jinping, meanwhile, is working to ensure that Hong Kong Democrats never have the chance to practice democracy again. At a meeting of the National People’s Congress in Beijing, the authorities introduced legislation this, said a senior official, would fill the gaps and obvious loopholes that had allowed opposition figures to be elected to the legislature and other bodies in the past. Going forward, all candidates will be selected by a Beijing-controlled committee that will ban anyone deemed anti-China. Taken together, the imprisonment of opposition leaders and the new electoral law would completely extinguish the measure of political freedom that distinguished Hong Kong from mainland China, a system that Beijing was treaty-bound to preserve until 2047 in the United States. less, when it regained control of Hong Kong from Great Britain. The once independent judiciary is also in jeopardy, as last week’s bail hearings showed. Meanwhile, the publisher of Hong Kong’s most independent newspaper was imprisoned on national security charges, ensuring self-censorship from the rest of the media. Every major figure in Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement, from 24 years old Joshua wong to Martin Lee, 82, who now faces long prison terms in China’s biggest political crackdown since the Tiananmen Square massacre in 1989. Hong Kong’s crackdown has been more gradual and less bloody; there were no tanks rolling in the streets. But the effect was much the same: the crushing of a movement that could have brought peaceful democratic change in China. The United States, Great Britain and some other democratic countries reacted to the events in Hong Kong with condemnations and limited sanctions; more usefully, Britain has opened its doors to what could be hundreds of thousands of refugees from its former colony. Last week, the Biden administration acknowledged that the international response to abuses by the Xi regimes in Hong Kong and against Muslims in Xinjiang province had been unsatisfactory; the state department said it was energize collective action. It will take creative diplomacy to find a sufficiently robust international response to a regime that sees itself as immune from pressure.

