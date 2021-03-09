PM Modi inaugurates ‘Maitri Setu’ between India and Bangladesh, several other projects today





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Maitri Setu between India and Bangladesh on Tuesday by videoconference. He will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several infrastructure projects in Tripura during the event, a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said. The bridge was built over the Feni River which flows between the Indian border at Tripura and Bangladesh, and was named Maitri Setu to symbolize the growing bilateral relations and friendly ties between India and Bangladesh, the PMO statement said. . The 1.9 km bridge connects Sabroom in India to Ramgarh in Bangladesh. National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd led the construction of the bridge at a project cost of 133 crore. “The bridge is about to open a new chapter for commerce and people-to-people movement between India and Bangladesh.” With this inauguration, Tripura is set to become the gateway to the northeast with access to the port of Chittagong in Bangladesh, located just 80 km from Sabroom, ”the prime minister’s office said in the statement. At a later event, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the establishment of an integrated checkpoint in Sabroom. The project aims to facilitate the movement of goods and passengers between the two countries, provide new market opportunities for products from the northeastern states and facilitate the smooth movement of passengers to and from India. and Bangladesh. The project is being taken over by the Land Ports Authority of India at an estimated cost of around 232 crore, the PMO said. PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for several development projects at the same event, including the NH-208 connecting Unakoti District Headquarters in Kailashahar to Khowai District Headquarters. The project will provide an alternative route to the NH-44. “The 80 km NH-208 project was taken over by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited with a project cost of 1078 crore, ”the PMO statement read. PM Modi will also inaugurate national highways and other district roads with a financial expenditure of 63.75 crore. They will provide all-weather connectivity to the people of Tripura, the PMO said. Another development project to be inaugurated includes 40,978 houses built under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), supplemented by the financial expenditure of 813 crore. The integrated command and control center built as part of the Agartala Smart City mission should also be inaugurated by PM Modi. The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the development of a multi-level parking lot and shopping complex at Old Motor Stand. It will be developed with an investment of approximately 200 crore. “It will also lay the foundation stone for the widening of the existing road from Lichubagan to the airport from two to four lanes. The works are being implemented by Agartala Smart City Mission at a project cost of approximately 96 crore, ”PMO said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos