Prime Minister Imran backs Sanjrani as PDM appoints Gilani as Senate president





ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday expressed hope that Sadiq Sanjrani, a strong candidate for the Senate’s first place, would win the elections by defeating Yousuf Raza Gilani, who was named joint candidate of the opposition alliance in 11 parties.

Speaking to Senator Faisal Javed and Senator Zeeshan Khanzada, Imran Khan said the government is taking steps to ensure transparency in the upcoming senatorial elections. “We are taking steps to ensure that the next senatorial elections are held by public ballot,” said Imran Khan. He argued that the government will introduce a bill to end the use of money in the upcoming Senate elections.

Sadiq Sanjrani is a strong candidate for the first place in the Senate, he said hoping he would win the election.

Imran Khan criticized PDM co-candidate for the post of Senate Speaker, former Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gilani, saying the PPP leader had “destroyed the concept of morality in politics and the whole nation is watching his actions. “.

“The opposition used the money to win the siege of Islamabad,” he said, referring to the surprise loss of Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh to former Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gilani. Former Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani emerged victorious against the ruling party’s Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh.

After the outcome was announced, Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and the former prime minister shook hands and hugged each other. The news of Hafeez’s defeat was announced to him by Zain Qureshi who was the minister’s polling agent after which the two men kissed.

Gilani got 169 votes while Shaikh got 164 votes. Out of a total of 341 votes, 6 were rejected and 1 was not polled. Gilani’s certificate of election for the Senate seat was also issued by the ECP.

In the same vein, the Prime Minister asked the spokesperson for the PTI to effectively promote the party’s discourse on the senatorial elections. Speaking to PTI spokespersons, Imran Khan lashed out at the opposition, saying the money was used to influence not only the outcome of Islamabad’s siege in the senatorial elections, but also the seats for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s election to the upper house.

“ I know very well which senator we offered what ”

The PTI chairman said senators from his party were already receiving offers to sell their votes for the upcoming senatorial elections. “I know very well which senator was offered what”, declared the Prime Minister.

The prime minister continued his criticism of Pakistan’s Election Commission, saying its role has been controversial in recent Senate polls.

The PM urged party officials to highlight the issue of the opposition allegedly buying votes in Senate elections, adding that the PPP and PML-N have also used money as a tool to influence elections in the past. .

Imran Khan claimed that these people first spent money to get elected and then spent the same money on illegal activities.

In addition, Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting on Monday regarding the government’s direct subsidy to needy and poor people in society for the purchase of food and other essentials.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Minister of Industries Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Prime Minister’s Advisor on Institutional Reforms Dr Ishrat Hussain, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Waqar Masood, Special Assistant Prime Minister for Social Welfare Dr Sania Nishtar, Governor State Bank of Pakistan, Dr Raza Baqir and secretaries and senior officials of relevant ministries.

The Prime Minister received a detailed briefing on the proposed Ehsaas food stamp program. The Special Assistant, Dr Sania Nishtar, during the Prime Minister’s detailed briefing, briefed the Prime Minister on the methodology and contours of the proposed program.

The objective of the direct subsidy program was to provide financial assistance to the poor so that they could purchase essential items. The Prime Minister said everything is being done to ease the burden of inflation on the poor. “It is our responsibility to help the poor. We fully realize our responsibility and we will do whatever it takes to fulfill it, ”he added.

He said the top priority of the current government was to deliver the grant in a transparent and efficient manner. The Prime Minister instructed the meeting participants to finalize the method with full facts and figures regarding the proposed program so that it can be launched as soon as possible.

Meanwhile: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Monday failed to convince other opposition parties of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) for internal change in Punjab and the Center.

A source in the meeting told The Nation that a very strong disagreement emerged between the three main opposition parties of the PDM, with the PPP being in favor of internal change in Punjab and the Center, however, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Jamiat Ulema e Islam (JUI) disagreed with the PPP proposal and proposed free elections across the country.

The disagreement between the main parties on the issue surfaced at yesterday’s PDM meeting when PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari asked the PML-N for his support in Punjab for the internal change that the PML leader is facing. -N Nawaz Sharif participated. the meeting by video link.

The source added that Nawaz Sharif, while addressing the meeting, said that the purpose of the PDM was not to bring about change internally with the help of the establishment but to fight against the force not democratic and to make the vote respected.

Nawaz further said the opposition should not join forces that have already joined the government and caused serious damage to democracy and civil supremacy, sources revealed.

Meanwhile, the JUI leader and the PDM leader endorsed Nawaz Sharif’s proposal and proposed free and fresh elections across the country.

In a media interview after the meeting, PDM leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman said the opposition had appointed Yousaf Raza Gillani to the post of Senate Speaker through joint consensus.

He said that for the seat of the vice-president of the Senate, a committee under the supervision of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has been formed to finalize the name of the post of vice-president.

Speaking of the long anti-government march, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the long march rallies will begin their journey to Islamabad on March 26; adding that the rallies of opposition workers will reach Islamabad on March 30.

He added that the Pakistani people should come forward and extend their support for the opposition in order to get rid of the chosen bogus government.

Maulana announced that the PDM will meet again on March 15 to discuss the long march plan.

Earlier criticizing the row between PTI workers and PML-N leadership, Maulana Fazl said the attack on PML-N senior leadership by PTI workers was a shameful act that should be condemned.

On the occasion, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the government by contesting Yousaf Raza Gillani’s victory in Pakistan’s electoral commission proved that the PTI had accepted defeat in the Senate.

He said the government wanted to stop the opposition candidate’s victory by using undemocratic tactics.

Speaking about the censorship movement, Bilawal Bhutto said he had held a meeting with Hamza Shehbaz and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and now the PDM will decide how and when to bring a motion of censure to the Punjabi Assembly.

Meanwhile, PML-N vice president Maryyam Nawaz said their goal was not to make changes internally in assemblies; declaring that they wanted new elections and will form his government in Punjab again.

Criticizing the government about the Senate elections, Maryyam Nawaz said that the reason the government announced its candidate for the Senate presidency despite the fact that the government was unable to win because it had not enough numbers; declaring that the government will use the money to try to win the post of Speaker of the Senate.

