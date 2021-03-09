“LeBron James fell silent and dribbled so Space Jam 2 could be seen in China”: Clay Travis makes scandalous accusations against Lakers star





Fox Sports radio host Clay Travis, a notorious LeBron James detractor, is back. Travis accused James of “ following Xi Jinping’s line ” for profit. LeBron James recently made headlines for some comments from Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who believes athletes should leave politics to “the specialists.” James clapped, saying he was still doing his homework and would continue to speak on behalf of his brothers. This interaction, however, opened a window for all of his haters to reflect on his comments in the past. James drew a ton of criticism for berating Daryl Morey over a tweet regarding the Hong Kong move in 2019. Also Read: Shaquille ONeal Got His Big Foot In Some Cables: Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith & Ernie Johnson Discuss Hilarious Fall Of Lakers Legends On Live TV In 2015 This incident is used as “proof” of James’ double standard by all of his detractors. They’re coming out of the woods again, now that James has something more political to say. Clay Travis on LeBron James, Space Jam 2 Clay Travis joined Will Cain on the latter’s new morning show with Fox. When the issue of China declaring homosexuality a psychological disorder came up, Travis didn’t hold back. He used this as a heaven-sent opportunity to bring LeBron into the conversation: Waking up in America saves people money. It’s not just a failure on the NBA, but on everyone who cashes a paycheck covering the NBA. “ No one points out to LeBron when he stands up on his platform and says that he will always use his platform to speak out against injustices that he will not comment on about China’s genocide against its citizens. Space Jam 2can open in Chinese theaters. LeBron James had a choice: he could support human rights in China or he could launch Space Jam 2 in China. He chose his film, fell silent, and dribbled for President Xi. No one should take his political comments seriously again. He follows the money every time. Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 8, 2021 “If LeBron James came out and said, I’m against genocide. I support democracy in China. I support freedom of religion and freedom of speech, so China would take its film out of theaters and its Nike out of stores. It would cost LeBron James money. –@ClayTravis pic.twitter.com/qyOJev9Ce7 OutKick (@Outkick) March 9, 2021 Read also: Michael Jordan, then Kobe Bryant and LeBron James growing up: Blake Griffin reveals his idols, then why he joined Brooklyn Nets in the first interview with the franchise While James certainly made a mistake in the Hong Kong affair, he remains a strong African American voice that members of his community admire. James’ efforts to crack down on voter suppression deserve nothing but praise.







