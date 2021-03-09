Blame game overshadows PM vote of confidence





ISLAMABAD – The vote of confidence for Prime Minister Imran Khan was undoubtedly a major event in political history, but the dramatic scene of the brawl outside parliament has diverted media attention.

With the PM’s victory in the confidence vote, a debate arose in the media as to whether the attack on the PML-N leadership was a deliberate attempt. Statements by lawmakers on both sides clearly reflect their intention to lock the horns in parliament in upcoming sessions of the National Assembly.

The blame game will intensify further in the coming days as the latter has decided to file a complaint with the Secretariat of the Assembly, the substantive discussions with lawmakers on both sides have left this impression.

Drama was witnessed outside Parliament amid an extraordinary session of the National Assembly called for a vote of confidence in Prime Minister Imran Khan, as PTI workers and the opposition leadership PML-N clashed.

A slogan match between a large number of PTI workers and a few PML-N supporters was seen outside the parliament as it had become difficult to control the messy situation. NA president Asad Qaiser condemned the incident and immediately ordered a full investigation. However, he did not announce the formation of any appropriate parliamentary body.

PML-N chief lawmaker Riaz Pirzada accused the government of creating a mess outside parliament to insult opposition lawmakers. “Vagabonds attacked opposition lawmakers, who need to be properly probed,” Pirzada said, addressing the newspaper.

“The Prime Minister was giving a lecture on morality and at the same time members of the opposition were beaten outside the parliament,” commented the MP from PML-N. He said it was necessary to probe the incident as a debate should also be held in the house.

On the other hand, lawmakers on the government side have criticized the opposition for deliberately creating a mess outside parliament to gain attention on the day of the confidence vote. “They deliberately provoked our workers, initiated violence as shown in the videos and then tried to play the victim card! It was ridiculous! PTI Senior Member / Minister of Human Rights, Dr Shiren Mazari, said addressing The Nation. The minister said she had been abused by a PML-N minister in the National Assembly. “I was abused by a minister of the NA PMLN who was protected by the then president who refused to apologize to him,” the minister said, mentioning that everyone was aware of the culture of PML-N.

Political and parliamentary experts estimated that the opposition would soon submit a requisition to the Secretariat of the National Assembly with the intention of starting a debate on the incident. Whereas the government side would try to call a regular meeting according to the schedule. Debate on an issue related to the brawl has always remained endless in parliament without reaching a consensus, so the chances are slim to initiate a discussion on this issue.

