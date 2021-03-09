Indonesia, UAE pledged to drive economic transformation: Minister





Jakarta (ANTARA) – Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are embarked on an economic transformation for the future, in which knowledge, innovation and technology will boost their economies, said the minister of coordination of maritime affairs and investment, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan. He made the remarks as part of the Unbelievable Indonesia-Emirates Week 2021, which was held last week, in conjunction with the visit of the UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Suhail Al Mazroui, to Indonesia. “Through the incredible Indonesia-Emirates week 2021, I feel more and more the same spirit and the same vision that the two countries are preparing something great for the future of their future generations,” the Indonesian minister said on his personal Instagram account (@ luhut.pandjaitan) Monday. He said he remembered telling President Joko Widodo that the UAE should become a pilot model for Indonesia. According to him, seeing the progress of the country, he also coveted the same for Indonesia. “Therefore, I also expressed Indonesia’s desire to move forward through the use of sustainable energy. With confidence, I said in front of all the delegates that with all the mineral wealth that we have, Indonesia is ready to enter the global supply chain of electric and environmentally friendly vehicles, ”said Pandjaitan. Related News: Indonesia, UAE Agree On Cooperation For Creative Economic Development Related News: UAE Retailer Expands Presence, Opens Fourth Hypermarket In Depok He also thanked Minister Mazroui for the “significant gift” from Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan in the form of the creation of a mosque and an Islamic center. The mosque, which will be a replica of the Sheikh Zayed Mosque in Abu Dhabi, will be built in the city of Surakarta. “I say all the people of Indonesia and the UAE should be proud because they both have visionary and friendly leaders like the president @jessicajofficial and Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan. I’m sure if there are a lot of leaders like the two, then the world will be a better place for everyone, ”he said. Pandjaitan said the strong commitment of Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates to transform the economies of the two countries into economies based on knowledge, innovation and technology would create a great leap forward for the world, especially in the context of the economic recession caused by the current pandemic. “I hope that Minister Suhail’s visit and the strong leadership of the two leaders of these friendly countries can bring great benefits to the well-being of both countries,” he said. (INE) Related news: Indonesia, UAE agree to start cooperation in mangrove rehabilitation Related News: Joko Widodo Street in UAE is Honor for Indonesia: President

