PM begins to learn the value of saying nothing at least 150k per year | Boris Johnson

A A glimmer of anxiety crossed Boris Johnsons forehead as he was asked about his thoughts on bullying and racism. Just last week his government paid a settlement of 340,000 to Priti Patels, a former senior Home Office official, who alleged he was forced to quit his job, and his views on watermelon smiles and women in burqas are well rehearsed. But then he realized the question was about Meghan and Harry and not him and he visibly relaxed.

Prior to becoming Prime Minister Johnson would almost certainly have had a lot to say about the Sussexes’ interview with Oprah Winfrey in a 5,000-piece article for the Daily Telegraph, but now he’s struggling to cope with 150,000 a year, he learns the value of silence. He only had admiration for the queen and he wasn’t going to comment on anything else. A second reporter tried to get him to say something about everyone in the royal family other than the Queen, but Boris kept his script anyway. It was better that he didn’t say anything, so nothing was what he was going to say.

It all killed the Downing Street press conference instead as no one was particularly interested in what Boris had to say about the children returning to school that morning. Partly because he had nothing to say other than that they had returned, but mainly because what most people really wanted to know was what he had to say about the news that had. dominated media attention throughout the day and he unsurprisingly refused to play ball. . Why get into trouble? A day or two without being in the headlines, that’s what Johnsons dreams of.

It was Boris as an exceptionally careful man. Beware of the restrictions easing faster, even if the data suggested it was a possibility. Better to under-promise and over-deliver rather than the other way around. Also be careful not to give an answer on who paid for the 200k renovation of his Downing Street apartment, although that could be because he has not yet finalized the accounts.

In fact, about the only time he got carried away was at the end when he insisted that the problems with the Northern Ireland protocol were largely imaginary and that once that the free ports would be operational, everything would be fine. It keeps creeping into his mind that free sports were allowed under EU rules and we had experienced it for the better part of 25 years before we gave it up in 2012. Yet he could be forgiven for his. exuberance because he is still an absolute beginner in the field. less is more politics. Or less is more anything, for that matter.

One good favor deserves another. So if Meghan and Harry had done the Prime Minister a favor by filling the airwaves, the least Johnson could do was move his press conference forward by an hour to ensure that hardly anyone answered the urgent question on the NHS pay. You could tell it was a pending car accident because there was no sign of Matt Hancock responding to it. Normally, the Health Secretary makes himself available for any UQ in the Commons, but even he has his limits. He knows it’s hypocritical to call nurses heroes and then offer them an effective pay cut, so that was a punishment beating someone else could take.

That person was the little Minister of Health, Helen Whately, who will do anything to have fun with her bosses. She is her own doormat. Not that even she could force herself to sound particularly convincing as she tried to sell a 1% pay rise as unparalleled wealth for the women and men who had saved so many lives during the coronavirus pandemic.

It wasn’t just shadow health secretary Jon Ashworth and his Labor colleagues who pointed to the blatant injustice of offering nurses just $ 3.50 a week more. What happened to that 350 million weekly Brexit bonus? While there were a few friendly faces on the government benches pointing out that the 1% was 1% more than other public sector workers, there were plenty of Tories including Jeremy Hunt, Tobias Ellwood and Bob Blackman. , suggesting she was doing good. thing and offer a decent pay raise.

Long before the end, the normally optimistic Whately looked utterly dejected. She knows the salary review board will recommend the government find more money, it can find money for interior design and silent money and that a fudge, maybe a bonus payment unique, of a certain description will be achieved, so there was little to be gained by destroying what remained of his credibility. All she could do was hope Hancock was grateful enough for the favor she was doing him. And that no one had seen his humiliation.