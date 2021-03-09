Donald Trump Jr calls Harry a guy in hostage video in nasty attack on awakened Meghan





Donald Trump Jr called Prince Harry the dude in a video held hostage during an attack on Meghan Markle woke up as he laughed and claimed she was a victim.

The eldest son of the ex-presidents denounced Harry and Meghan on Facebook following their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, although he admitted he hadn’t actually watched it.

Are we pretending that Meghan Markle isn’t the kind of person who craves all this attention? Because it seems like literally everything she did in life so far was about getting that kind of attention for herself, he said in the video.

She just wants it to be good attention. The problem is, you don’t have the personality to do this. It doesn’t always work so well.

And Mr Trump told his supporters he met the Queen and enjoyed her trip to Buckingham Palace when his father was in the White House.

It was the latest in a series of attacks on Meghan by supporters of the ex-president, whom she had criticized regularly since 2016 and once threatened to move to Canada if he won the White House.

Mr Trump’s son has dismissed suggestions that Meghan didn’t know what she was getting herself into when she married Harry in 2018.

Are we really pretending that she was like a victim in all of this? That she wasn’t in the press? Has she ever encountered a camera that she probably didn’t like? he added.

I really feel bad for Harry. Hes like a dude in a hostage video. In fact, he seems like a guy I want to have a beer with. I’m not sure what happened to him in the past two years.

And he added that he thought Harry had been brainwashed into some sort of waking reality.

And Mr Trump has said he wants Meghan to respond to the bullying allegations that Buckingham Palace is currently investigating.

But like she goes up there and is a victim of it all when it seems like there are people working for her who say she’s not an angel, and honestly guys I don’t know her Adam, he said.

But when I watch these videos, when I watch this interview, I can almost guarantee you that these people were probably verbally abused and treated like shit because she doesn’t seem like the kind of person who treats others so well, did he declare.

I understand there’s the awakened picture she’s posting and all that stuff and so bad is undone for saying it, but are we really pretending that this seems like a kind and humble and warm woman? who had no idea what she was entering and had no idea that there would be any press when she was Princess of England.

Totally distraught, she is shocked, shocked. Give me a scary break.

