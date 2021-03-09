



LAHORE: Religious scholars and leaders of different schools of religious thought have declared that Islam is the protector of women’s rights and called for severe action against all elements responsible for underage marriages and depriving girls of their rights to education.

Addressing the “ Pakistan Stability Ulema-Mashayakh Convention, ” held here on Monday under the auspices of the Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC), clerics said Islam and the teachings of the Quran-o -Sunnah command the education of girls and that there is no place for underage marriages in Islamic Sharia. Islam does not allow forced conversions, clerics said.

Clerics and religious scholars have also pledged to support and endorse Prime Minister Imran Khan in making Pakistan a state modeled after Medina Munawara. Pakistani Ulema Council (PUC) President Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, Prime Minister’s Special Aide on Religious Harmony and the Middle East, chaired Pakistan’s Ulema-Mashayakh Stability Convention. Religious scholars, while addressing the convention, said the seminar registration process will be completed before the new academic year for seminars. They said that the creation of new examination boards for seminars would strengthen the madaris. They also called on the chief electoral commissioner to end the use of money in elections.

Some of the main religious scholars present at the Ulema-Mashayakh convention include Maulana Tahir Aqeel Awan, Maulana Muhammad Aslam Siddiqui, Qari Aqeel-ur-Rehman Zubair, Maulana Tanveer Chauhan, Qari Mohabbat Ali Qasmi, Maulana Abdul Rauf Mubarmadimi, Rash Rao ., Maulana Nigah Mustafa Chishti, Maulana Abdullah Saeed Hashmi Maulana Muhammad Saleem, Maulana Abbas Elahi Zaheer, Father Pervez Shali, Pir Abdul Waheed Dogar, Qari Ahmad Ali Nadeem, Qari Waqar Usmani and others also spoke at the convention .

The clerics said anti-Pakistani forces wanted to create chaos in Pakistan. The Ulema-Mashayakh with unity will foil all these conspiracies and thwart all these offers for the stability of the country. Among the objectives of the arrival of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), one was to restore honor and dignity to women, clerics said, adding that Islam is the protector of women’s rights. Clergymen have said strict punishments should be imposed on anyone who obstructs the education of girls and performs marriages of underage girls.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi, while addressing the convention, said that the dream of making Pakistan a state on the model of Medina belongs to Allama Iqbal and Quaid-e-Azam, which will be realized. He called on the opposition to work together to eliminate usury, corruption, ignorance, extremism and terrorism. He said that if Syedna Umar bin Khattab (RA) could be questioned, why politicians and academics today could not be questioned by any other person. He said the Madaris registration process will be completed before the new seminary academic year. He said 3,000 seminars have so far registered with the education ministry, adding that no changes to the madaris curriculum are underway.

He said that the rights of minorities would be protected under all circumstances and that no one would be allowed to discriminate in the country. He said that anyone should not be allowed in the country to insult the belief, faith and holiness of others by following their own belief and belief.

Following the convention, while speaking to the media, Ashrafi said that Imran Khan had the confidence of the people and the prime minister got stronger with the vote of confidence. He said leaders from all religious schools of thought will be approached to resolve their issues without any discrimination.

