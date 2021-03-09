Swalwell sues Trump and his allies following the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill | News





Local U.S. Representative Eric Swalwell (D-Livermore) sued former President Donald Trump, his son and two allies in federal court last Friday, alleging their words and actions ahead of the 2020 electoral certification held them responsible for the riot at the United States Capitol in January. .

The civil lawsuit filed on behalf of Swalwell, a fifth-term congressman who was one of the indictments of House Democrats in Trump’s Senate trial that ended in an acquittal on last month, calls for a jury trial against the four defendants, an award of damages and a declaration that they have committed violations, including incitement to a riot, negligence, and aiding and abetting to assault and causing emotional distress.

“Unable to accept defeat, Donald Trump has waged an all-out war against a peaceful transition of power,” Swalwell said in a statement announcing his trial on Friday morning.

“He lied to his supporters time and time again when claiming the election was stolen from them, filed a mountain of frivolous lawsuits – nearly all of which failed, tried to intimidate election officials and ultimately called on his supporters to get off in Washington DC to ‘stop the flight,’ Swalwell added.

“As a direct and foreseeable consequence of the false and inflammatory allegations of fraud and theft by the defendants, and in direct response to the defendants’ express calls for violence at the rally, a violent mob attacked the United States Capitol and stopped the college count. election by Congress. The defendants have assembled, set the crowd ablaze and incited, and as such bear full responsibility for the injuries and destruction that followed, ”the congressman said.

In addition to the former Republican president, the civil complaint names Donald Trump Jr., former Trump attorney and former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani and current U.S. Representative Mo Brooks (R-Ala.), Citing their words and their actions in trying to overturn the presidential election results, including comments at a Trump rally in Washington, DC on Jan.6, just before the U.S. Capitol violation.

Jason Miller, a spokesman for former President Trump, hit Swalwell hard in a statement to The Associated Press about the retrial, calling the Tri-Valley congressman a “low-life” who has “no credibility”.

“Now, after failing miserably with two impeachment hoaxes, (Swalwell attacks) our greatest president with another witch hunt,” Miller said, according to the AP. “It’s a shame that a compromised congressman like Swalwell still sits on the House Intelligence Committee.

Brooks dismissed the lawsuit as frivolous and “an unfounded ploy,” in a statement to the AP.

Swalwell was among dozens of House of Representatives and Senate members, Republicans and Democrats, along with their staff, forced to flee to safety as rioters supporting Trump stormed the Capitol building and halls on it. Jan. 6 as Congress met to certify President Joe. Biden’s victory in the November 3 presidential election.

Five people died in the insurgency, including a United States Capitol Police officer.

A week later, the Democratic-led House voted to start Trump’s impeachment process in a majority-partisan vote (232-197) on an article inciting the insurgency following the the mob that violated the Capitol.

A four-day trial – in which Swalwell served among nine impeachment officials – followed in the Senate after Trump left. On February 13, the Senate acquitted Trump with 57 guilty votes and 43 not guilty votes (with a two-thirds majority required for conviction). Seven Republicans joined the Democratic caucus in voting for conviction.

Swalwell’s lawsuit appears to be the second brought by a House Democrat against the former president for actions leading through Jan.6 and Jan.6, following the civil complaint filed Feb. 16 by the representing Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), According to the AP.

The 65-page lawsuit, filed last Friday in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia on behalf of Swalwell, exposes allegations against Trump and three associates primarily using their own words, including screenshots from dozens of publications on social networks.

“As a direct and foreseeable consequence of the false and inflammatory allegations of the defendants of fraud and theft, and in direct response to the defendants’ express calls for violence at the rally, a violent mob attacked the United States Capitol,” wrote the lawyers for Swalwell in the lawsuit.

“The harm suffered by the plaintiff (Swalwell) was reasonably foreseeable given the statements of the defendants on January 6, given the extent of the wrong they had said for weeks and their knowledge of past violent reactions in response to the same message, ”the lawsuit later said.

Swalwell’s complaint alleges nine specific violations against the four defendants: conspiracy to violate civil rights (interference with official duties), neglect to prevent interference with civil rights, incitement to riot, disorderly conduct, violations related to bias (incitement to assault, incitement to riot, disorderly conduct and terrorism), intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligent infliction of emotional distress, assisting and abetting assault at common law and negligence.

The trial also requires a jury trial in federal court.

Swalwell, a Democrat from Livermore, seeks unspecified damages and punitive damages, a finding that the defendants committed all violations of the law and the award of attorney fees and related costs. He is also seeking a court order requiring that one of the defendants notify Swalwell in writing at least seven days in advance of holding a rally or public event in Washington, DC, “on a day when an important election or activity of electoral certification takes place. “

A hearing schedule is not yet known.

The charge marked the second time President Trump has been impeached by the House and then acquitted by the Senate, following the Trump-Ukraine scandal in January 2020. In both cases, Swalwell voted in favor of impeachment.

