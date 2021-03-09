Jokowi adds members of BUMN privatization committee





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) additional staff involved in the privatization committee Business Persero. The additions are contained in Presidential Decree (Keppres) number 2 of 2021 regarding changes to Presidential Decree number 47 of 2014 regarding the company’s privatization committee. In the regulations, the additional staff are the Deputy Minister of Finance and the Deputy Minister of BUMN. By this presidential decree, they were appointed members of the Privatization Committee of the company Persero.

This changes from Presidential Decree 47/2014. In this presidential decree, the members of the Committee are fulfilled only by the Minister of Finance and the Technical Minister in charge of the affairs of the company in the exercise of its activities. “Deputy Minister of Public Enterprises I and / or Deputy Minister of State Enterprises II, in accordance with the development portfolio of the company (Persero)”, wrote the article 3 quoted on Tuesday (9/3). Not only within the committee, the head of state also added members to the implementation team. This team will then be responsible for assisting the day-to-day tasks of the Privatization Committee. The team leader will always be headed by the deputy for the coordination of business development, research and innovation of BUMN of the ministry responsible for the coordination of economic affairs. Likewise with the deputy, still secretary of the BUMN ministry. [Gambas:Video CNN] However, there have been additions to members in the form of the secretary of the coordinating ministry of the economy and the general secretary of the ministry of finance. However, the number of permanent members is nine because the four memberships provided by four deputies of the BUMN ministry are now only reduced by two. This provision comes into force from the moment it is stipulated. Jokowi is scheduled to start on March 3, 2021. Here is a full list of committee members and the implementation team: Persero Privatization Committee President: Minister coordinating the economy

Vice-president: Minister of BUMN Member: 1. Minister of Finance;

2. Technical Minister in charge of public limited companies carrying out commercial activities

3. Deputy Minister of Finance

4. Deputy Minister of BUMN I and / or Deputy Minister of BUMN II, in accordance with the development portfolio of the limited liability company Implementation team President: Delegate for the Coordination of Business Development BUMN, Research and Innovation of the Ministry of Coordination of Economic Affairs

Deputy: Secretary of the Ministry of BUMN Member: 1. Secretary of the ministry responsible for the coordination of the economy

2. Secretary General of the Ministry of Finance

3. Director General of State Assets, Ministry of Finance

4. Director General of the Budget, Ministry of Finance

5. Head of the Budgetary Policy Agency of the Ministry of Finance

6. Deputy in charge of finance and risk management of the Ministry of BUMN

7. Legal and Legislative Assistant of the Ministry of BUMN

8. Deputy responsible for legislation and legal administration, State Secretariat

9. Deputy Cabinet Secretary for Economic Affairs (uli / agt)













