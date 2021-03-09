China’s success is a beacon for others

An employee works on a new energy vehicle production line in Liuzhou, south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 8, 2021. Liuzhou is a famous automotive industry base. In recent years, the local new energy automobile industry has experienced vigorous development. [Photo/Xinhua]



In a world still grappling with an economic slowdown and a lingering pandemic, China’s resumption of economic growth and its commitment to greater openness and international cooperation are positive catalysts for global recovery. China has become an anchor of stability and a voice of reason in a world beset by uncertainties and tumultuous discord.

In line with its record of recent years, China continues its sweeping reforms, socio-economic modernization, technological innovations and multilateralism during its two annual sessions, meetings of the National People’s Congress, its highest legislature. and the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, the country’s main political advisory body.

China’s superb economic recovery gives hope and inspiration and can energize other economies in Asia and around the world, as the world’s second-largest economy championing free trade amid some protectionist threats, and the largest consumer market, with 1.4 billion people.

President Xi Jinping said in November that China could potentially double its gross domestic product and per capita income by 2035.

After successfully completing its 13th Five-Year Plan (2016-20) last year, China is expected to release the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-25) and its long-term goals until 2035 at both sessions. These plans focus on China’s goals of long-term and sustainable green economic growth.

Some analysts have predicted that China will overtake the United States as the world’s largest economy by 2035.

Helen Qiao, head of global research on the Asian economy at Bank of America, was quoted on Feb.26 by CNBC as predicting that China could economically overtake the United States as early as 2027 or 2028.

Some observers have said it may be difficult to achieve, but Qiao said continued reforms will help China reach this milestone.

China’s bold reforms, openness and economic dynamism have a huge positive impact on the current sluggishness of world trade, economic growth and investment.

Yet another of China’s achievements has significant and far-reaching consequences for human progress, the nation’s decisive historic victory over absolute poverty.

Despite suffering from the effects of the pandemic, China has nevertheless kept its promise to support the global anti-COVID-19 campaign by sharing generous donations and also making its medical supplies and vaccines available through export. vital.

Moreover, China has always valiantly kept its promise to end absolute poverty. Last year, the country’s roughly 100 million rural poor were freed from absolute poverty after just eight years. This meant that China was a decade earlier in achieving the United Nations poverty reduction target.

On October 13, 2017, former World Bank President Jim Yong Kim said that China’s lifting more than 800 million people out of poverty since the start of its economic reform was a “big story of human history “. He stressed that there were lessons to be learned from China.

“Most of the progress that has been made from 40% of the world’s population living in extreme poverty to now less than 10% has occurred in China,” Kim said.

It can be inferred that the ultimate measure of China’s economic success is not the size of its growing economy, its military prowess, or its benevolent global influence of soft power, but its prodigious ability to effectively govern a vast and vast country. diversified and improve its quality. life for 1.4 billion people. Through these benchmarks, the visionary leaders and noble people of China succeed and also inspire the world.

The author is an analyst and columnist for the Philippine Star.