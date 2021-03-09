Donald Trump Jr. calls Andrew Cuomo ‘Chief Groper’, urges Liberals to ‘cancel’ him





Donald Trump Jr. has dubbed Democratic New York Governor Andrew Cuomo the “chief groper” while urging Democrats to “cancel” it amid allegations of sexual harassment.

Trump made the remarks during an appearance Monday on Fox News’ Hannity. Cuomo has resisted calls to resign following a growing number of allegations of sexual harassment, with five women coming out on Monday, as well as criticism of his management of nursing homes amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Trump urged Democrats to “cancel” Cuomo over the allegations.

“Honestly, this is probably the biggest scandal,” Trump said of criticism of Cuomo’s decisions regarding retirement homes. “Although it looks like maybe the Democrats are sweeping them under the rug instead of now accusing our chief groper as governor of New York.”

“The left is really busy spending a lot of time trying to cancel characters, cartoons like Pepe Le Pew,” he added. “When they could actually try to cancel people who actually behave like Pepe Le Pew times 10, and that’s the Governor of New York.”

Trump went on to say that he “can almost guarantee” that there are additional women who would bring up sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo if it were not for fears of retaliation from the “Cuomo machine” and the Democratic Party. .

Donald Trump Jr. walks in front of Trump Tower in New York on September 24, 2019. SAUL LOEB / AFP / Getty

Trump also lamented that Cuomo was given a “throne” by the media and made a “deity” because he “was willing to talk badly” about his father, former President Donald Trump, during the early days. of the pandemic. Regardless of the criticism of Cuomo’s “incompetence”, Don Jr. said he had no intention of challenging Cuomo at the polls.

“I’m just not interested in this job,” Trump said. “I think it would be like the tortures of the damned. So the answer is no on my part. But I would like to see someone who is actually ready to fight. Someone who would actually accept this. If you watch this. that’s happening. in the city, it’s a shame. The biggest city in the world, it’s like a zombie apocalypse. “

“If COVID were to go away tomorrow … it would probably take New York City a decade to return to where it is now,” he added. “And it’s because of incompetence, not because of anything else.”

Although Trump has not indicated his intention to run for public office, speculation about his potential future in politics has continued. His possible transformation into a politician did not receive the approval of his father, who said he hoped his son would not run for mayor of New York in an interview with Fox Business in October 2020, arguing that Don Jr. “couldn’t” win as a Republican, he wouldn’t stand a chance. “

Newsweek has contacted Cuomo’s office for comment.

