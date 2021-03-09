Prime Minister receives vote of confidence from institutions, says Abbasi





ISLAMABAD:

Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan had not obtained the vote of confidence, but had been “handed over” by the “institutions”.

Speaking to reporters in Islamabad, Abbasi said: “Horse swaps took place during the Senate elections, but all lines were crossed during the attempt to secure the vote of confidence.”

“It happened to members of the government, not to the opposition,” he said, adding that “the prime minister did not get the vote but he was handed the vote by the institutions”. The former prime minister, however, did not specify the institutions.

The Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader went on to say that he was considering writing to the Director General of Interservice Public Relations (ISPR) who had previously refused to participate in politics.

“We said at the time that time would tell [whether or not it’s true]. What happened in the Senate elections and the vote of confidence was quite the opposite [to the claim]. Today, the country’s parliamentary system is at a standstill. “

Abbasi also said the nation saw what happened during the media speech. [outside parliament lodges] March 6. “Are we going to have to be armed during our bailiffs? Are they going to lead the country on such values? What happened in the Senate polls was not very encouraging.”

The lower house of parliament on Saturday reaffirmed its confidence in Prime Minister Imran Khan by voting overwhelmingly in favor of a move that political experts say has prevented the next move from an increasingly hostile common opposition who wanted to use his recent victory in the Senate to put pressure on the ailing government to resign.

Imran Khan polled 178 votes – six more than the magic number of 172 – during a session of the National Assembly specifically called for this purpose by the president but boycotted by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the alliance of ‘a dozen opposition parties.

The Prime Minister voluntarily decided to ask for a new vote of confidence in the House after the shock defeat of the PTI candidate Hafeez Sheikh at the hands of Yousaf Raza Gilani of the PDM in the senatorial elections of March 3 which, according to the opposition, constituted a vote of no confidence against the prime minister.

