Boris Johnson could use cabinet reshuffle to promote women to senior squad, suggests No10

Boris Johnson is set to use a cabinet reshuffle to increase the proportion of women in his leadership team, a senior aide suggested. The Prime Minister wants to improve the representativeness of his cabinet in relation to the population as a whole, his press secretary Allegra Stratton told reporters on Monday. She confirmed he describes himself as a feminist and said he used the term during a meeting with women parliamentarians last fall. At present, there are only five women out of 23 full members of Cabinet, less than a quarter. A reshuffle of Mr Johnsons’ senior team has long been announced for July and is expected to coincide with a broader government reset once the pandemic is over. Ms Stratton said: We know there will be improvements to come in the years to come when he – who knows when that will happen – when we have promotions in cabinet. There are a large number of talented women in government, she added, highlighting the work of Vicky Ford, the minister for children, and Helen Whately, the minister for care. It has also emerged that Mr Johnson is unlikely to take paternity leave, with Ms Stratton saying he works a very long day and has a huge workload. Earlier, Downing Street had said he planned to take a short period of leave after the birth of his son Wilfred with his fiancee Carrie Symonds last year. The change of plan came after Mr Johnson virtually met 9 female business leaders at a roundtable to mark International Women’s Day, which raised the issue of time-consuming fathers to take care of children. Ms Stratton said: He listened to the recommendations they made about child care coverage and whether there is enough. He also listened to their hope that we can have an effort to bring young women into Stem subjects – science and technology, engineering, etc. “And last but not least, he was also interested to hear what they had to say about enough fathers taking time to care for their children. Later, at a televised press conference in Downing Street to mark the return of students to the classroom, Mr Johnson paid tribute to the sacrifices made by women during the pandemic. We all know the burden fell disproportionately on women, often holding jobs and caring for children at the same time, he said. On social media, he highlighted the work of a series of women involved in the battle against the coronavirus. He congratulated Professor Sarah Gilbert, who helped develop the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine, former vaccine working group leader Kate Bingham, director of medical regulation, Dr June Raine, and Dr Emily Lawson and Nikki Kanani from NHS England. On this International Women’s Day, I want to pay tribute to some of the leading figures in the UK immunization program, he said. Their ingenuity, dedication and hard work is an inspiration to all of us.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos