What does Turkey want from Iraqi Kurdistan?

The Iraqi Kurdistan region has seen a few turbulent days. On Monday February 15, rocket attacks by an Iraqi militia aligned with Iran at the airport of its capital, Erbil, kill a civilian contractor from the US-led military coalition and injured six others, including a US serviceman. The attack came after a tumultuous week. From February 10, the Kurdish region faced massive turkeys Operation Claw-Eagle 2, involving hundreds of Turkish soldiers and dozens of Turkish aircraft, including at least 11 Boeing Ch-47 Chinook helicopters.

In an unprecedented move, Turkey attacked the Gara Mountains, about 40 kilometers northeast of the town of Duhok. The area, close to the Iraq-Turkey-Syria three border area, is used by the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which Ankara, along with Washington and much of the world, considers a terrorist organization. The attack was aimed at killing some of the top PKK leaders who were holding meetings in their cave hideouts in Gara and helping to free thirteen Turkish citizens held there by the PKK. But it turned sour when none of the key leaders were killed and the bodies of Turkish citizens, who had been abducted in the years 2015 to 2017, were found, with the PKK apparently executed during the operation. Among the citizens were two intelligence agents captured in 2017 in the Dukan region, near the Iranian border and controlled by the Iraqi Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK). The 2017 incident had led to a serious rift between Turkey and the PUK which led to the expulsion the last representative of Ankara, who has not yet been reinstated.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is now using the incident to repression on its political rivals, first and foremost the left-wing Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (known as HDP by its Turkish acronyms). Opposition forces in Turkey, meanwhile, are raising questions about the government’s handling of the operation. At the same time, the PKK declared victory due to Turkey’s failure to achieve its goals.

The attack on the Gara Mountains is unlikely to be the end of Turkish incursions into Iraqi Kurdistan. Under Erdogan, Ankara has already established close ties with the Kurdish Democratic Party, the ruling force of the Iraqi Kurdish Regional Government (KRG), and the Barzani family who run it (currently the President and Prime Minister of the KRG are family-owned Barzani: Still a master of political maneuvering, Erdogan forged close ties with Erbil by taking advantage of the PDK’s traditional rivalry with the PUK, but also of its broader clash with the PKK in the world of Kurdish politics. The PKK and the ideology of its leader, Abdullah Ocalan, a prisoner in Turkey since his Kidnapping 1999, command the political loyalty of the dominant leaders of the Syrian Kurds who are the backbone of the United States-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). The SDF currently rules an autonomous region in northeastern Syria, sometimes known by its traditional Kurdish name Rojava.

The PKK has also long held bases in the Qandil Mountains, located on the eastern border of Iraqi Kurdistan and very close to the Iranian border. In 2014, for the first time, the PKK found an additional foothold in the western regions of Iraqi Kurdistan by come to the rescue of the Kurdish-speaking Yazidi populations of the Sinjar (Shengal) mountains, then under the genocidal assault Islamic State terrorists. The PKK helped organize a Yazidi-led militia under the banner of Sinjar Resistance Units (YBS, to use their Kurdish acronyms) which continues to hold power in the Sinjar region, about 120 kilometers from the Turkish border. In the region’s complex geopolitics, as the SDF comes under heavy political attack from Iran and the Damascus government of Bashar al-Assad, Tehran is supporting PKK-backed forces in Sinjar. Baghdad and Erbil signed the so-called Sinjar Accord last October which would supposedly lead to the evacuation of all PKK forces and give control to the Iraqi federal forces. But the PKK and pro-Iranian Iraqi militias have undermined the deal through their continued presence in this strategic area. The strategy of international coalitions of defeating ISIS by, with and through the locals also leads to cooperation with YBS.

Yet Turkey knows this way that in its attacks on Sinjar it will also find possible allies. He hopes his NATO ally, the United States, will enjoy pushing their pro-Iranian adversary from this key area; while the leaders of the PDK will enjoy taking down their rivals from the PKK. Considering that Turkey already occupies large swathes of northern Syria, Turkish control of Sinjar would allow Ankara to separate the land bridge between the PKK headquarters in Qandil and its bases in Sinjar, allowing their forces and allies to move quickly between Iraq and Syria.

Turkeys move in the middle intra-Kurdish talks in Syria between Syrian Kurds aligned with the PKK, politically organized within the Democratic Union Party (PYD) and the Kurdish National Council (KNC) who ideologically and politically support the PDK and whose flag is displayed in a portrait of the founder of the PDK Mustafa Barzani. With Turkey being allied with the PDK and the KNC, its control over Sinjar may strengthen the pro-Barzani side’s negotiating position in intra-Kurdish talks. This is of vital importance for the latter, especially since, militarily speaking, the PYD currently holds all the cards. The KNC’s peshmerga force, named Roj, is known to be funded and supported by Turkey and currently has positions on the Iraqi-Syrian border.

What has increased the dependence of the KRG government on Turkey is its continued existence. budget conflict with Baghdad. Baghdad refuses to transfer its share of the oil revenues to Erbil, which has made it difficult for the KRG to pay its employees. Of the five million people living in the KRG, at least 1.3 million are directly employed by the government and the deferral of payments made to them therefore harms the economy of the region. The decline in the economic conditions of the KRG led to widespread protests against the KDP there since December.

In desperation, the KRG turned to Turkey, its northern neighbor and currently its main economic lifeline. The Kurdistan region is home to much of Iraqi oil that the KRG can sell to Turkey instead of handing over to Baghdad, unless agreed.

Thus, if the economic dependence of the KRG on Turkey is added to the upcoming military presence of Ankaras in Sinjar, the region of Iraqi Kurdistan will be under the increasing influence of Ankara. With the role of the PDK in the Syrian intra-Kurdish talks, added to Turkey’s dominant presence in other parts of northern Syria, the Rojava region will also come under Turkish control. Turkey will thus have two Kurdish dependent regions in Iraq and Syria, much like the Kurdish princedoms of southern Anatolia who were once vassals of the Ottoman Empire.

Control of Sinjar will also give Turkey better access to Turkish-speaking Iraqi Turkmens, who are present in a large area of ​​northern Iraq, including Turkmen-majority towns such as Tal Afar and Tuz Khurmatu.

Obstacles remain

But Erdogan might have overplayed his hands by the foray into Sinjar. Many obstacles remain on this path.

First, the Turkish presence in Sinjar will threaten the US use of the Faysh Khabur border post, near the Turkish-Iraqi-Syrian three border area. This border post is currently critical for US military support to the SDF, which will obviously be threatened if the area remains under the control of Ankaras.

Second, Erdogans internal opponents in Turkey, even if they match his sentiments against the PKK and its allies, are unlikely to join his anti-HDP crusade as they know the political advantages of such campaign would benefit only one man: Erdogan himself. . Before the general elections in Turkey in 2023, no party wants to weaken its hand.

Third, despite their differences with the PDK, the PUK is still a major party in Iraqi Kurdistan and dominates the region’s second largest city, Slemani, not to mention its control of the Iraqi Federal Presidency. Given the current rift between the PUK and Ankara, the party is likely to hamper Ankaras’ control over the region. For decades the party has had close ties with Iran and the PKK. It was its founder, Jalal Talabani, who allowed Ocalan to move its base to Qandil in the 1990s. During the bitter civil war of Iraqi Kurds which raged from 1994 to 1996, the PUK had the support from Iran, its Iraqi Shiite allies, and the PKK while, on the other side, Barzanis KDP was joined by Turkey, Saddam Hussein and Barzanis’ sister. party of Iranian Kurds.

Despite all obstacles, the PKK’s obvious war crime of brutally executing its captives will give Turkey justification for certain retaliatory measures in the region. The Iranian-backed attack on Erbil, which is part of Tehran’s continued attempt to dominate Iraq, will also result in some parties supporting (or at least not opposing) Turkish intervention as a counter-move. strength. More importantly, Erbil might be tempted to use Turkish influence to strengthen his hand in negotiations with Baghdad. The PUK could also be persuaded of neutrality. If one of its leading figures, Aras Talabani (nephew of Jalals) has deep financial and political ties with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in Iran, its co-president, Lahur Talabani (younger brother of Arass) is close. of the United States and helped organize the US-SDF Alliance in Syria.

