Manish Sisodia to present its first e-Budget to the Delhi Assembly today

From Assembly elections in five states – West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Pondicherry – to farmers' protest against three farm laws to Parliament's budget session, US to English Jagran

Here are the live updates from March 9

9:50 a.m. The Law Enforcement Branch raids Punjab-related property PAA MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira at five locations in Punjab, one in Chandigarh and two in Delhi, in money laundering and forgery cases passport racketeering.

9:40 a.m. India reports 15,388 new cases of COVID-19, 16,596 recoveries and 77 deaths in the last 24 hours Total number of cases: 1,12,44,786 Total recoveries: 1,08,99,394 Active cases: 1,87,462 Number death: 1,57,930

9:30 am: The Union Home Office has extended the deployment of 93 of the 113 companies of the Central Armed Police Force in Delhi until March 15 for public order functions. There are still 20 companies from the CRPF, BSF and CISF to be withdrawn after March 10.

9:15 am: Delhi Deputy Deputy Manish Sisodia, who also holds the finance portfolio, is putting the finishing touches on Delhi’s first electronic budget which he will present to the Assembly later today.

9:00 am: A team of 52 officers and 172 staff from the Anti-Corruption Bureau today conducted disproportionate asset-related raids and searches against nine officers at 28 locations in 11 districts: Anti-Corruption Bureau, Karnataka

8:45 am: More than 7.4 lakh samples were tested for COVID-19 yesterday; taking the total number of samples tested so far to be over 22 crores, says ICMR

8:30 am: Six people arrested for allegedly beating 32-year-old man to death in Delhi’s Rajouri Garden area last night: Delhi Police

8:15 am: Anguish at the loss of life due to the fire tragedy in Kolkata. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with the families of those who have lost their lives. I pray that the wounded will heal as soon as possible. BJP supports bereaved families and helps in any way possible: BJP leader JP Nadda

8h00: Sad for the loss of human life due to the tragic fire in Kolkata. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover as soon as possible: PM Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi graciously approved 2 lakhs of Rs each from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund for the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to the tragic Kolkata fire. Rs 50,000 would be given to seriously injured people: PMO

7:45 am: Thane Municipal Corporation is enforcing the lockdown of COVID hotspot areas, from today until March 31. So far, 16 areas have been identified as hotspots in Thane. Activities will be permitted in areas outside the hotspots according to the relaxation given under Mission Begin Again by the government of Maharashtra.

7:30 am: Parliament is to operate on regular schedules ahead of the COVID-19 situation from today.

7:15 a.m .: Punjab: Girls who tried to escape Gandhi Vanita Ashram in Jalandhar claimed that they were not provided with adequate food or other facilities on site. “We have arrived at the place where we learned of the incident. We are trying to address their grievances,” police said.

07h00: PM Modi will inaugurate Maitri Setu built on the Feni River between India and Bangladesh today via video conference. He will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several infrastructure projects in Tripura during the event.

