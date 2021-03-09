Corruption scandals ravage Punjab’s C&W minister





LAHORE:

In a shocking turn of events, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s constituency has come under fire for millions of rupee corruption scandals ravaging the communications and works department.

In this regard, Punjab’s Minister of Communication and Public Works, Sardar Muhammad Asif Nakai, wrote a letter to the chief minister of the province, requesting an investigation into the development program of Mianwali district. In addition to this, the department, in its letter, also offered to register the criminal cases against (retired) Captain Asadullah Khan and others involved in the scandal. A copy was sent to the Prime Minister’s office.

According to the details of the letter, mega-corruption emerged when an investigation was launched into the delays in the release of the Prime Minister’s package, which promised road works worth four million rupees to the people of the country. southern Punjab.

A road research team has been appointed to study delays in road infrastructure projects in Mianwali district of Sargodha division. According to the conclusions, a corruption worth Rs 250 million and Rs 3.75 billion was unveiled in the department.

Read more: PM Imran Forms Committee to Investigate ‘Horse Trade’ Video

The findings of the investigation were then, for a very long time, withheld by the leaders of the research team, with the help of Superintendent Highway Circle Sargodha Ansar Mahmood. The information was notified by C&W secretary Asadullah Khan in October 2020 when he received statements from two employees of the road research team, both of which admitted discrepancies in the report. However, no action was taken despite the proven involvement of XEN Ansar Mahmood and others. Instead, the secretary formed another committee in November 2020 to extend the deal. The committee confirmed the previous report of the road research team on December 18, 2020. Khan then issued a show cause notice only to the relevant consulting engineers on December 24, 2020; excluding all others involved in the corruption scandal.

More surprisingly though, instead of taking action against C&W secretary Ansar Mahmood, he was awarded the post of chief engineer of Highway Central in Own Pay and Scale (OPS). In addition, the XEN highway of the Mianwali Rai Nawaz era, besides being in a constituency of the Gujranwala highway, also received the additional load from the division of the Mianwali and Second Circle Gujranwala highways.

Whereas the current XEN Irshad Pensota was replaced on December 21, 2020, but this order was quickly withdrawn on December 23, 2020. It is widely believed that these orders could not have been issued without the support of the secretary of C&W, Asadullah Khan, who was fully aware of the above facts.

Speaking in this regard, the provincial Minister of Communications and Public Works, Sardar Asif Nikai, said that the goal of the Pakistani government Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has always been to eradicate corruption. “There were reports that my department secretary Asadullah Khan was trying to cover up the corruption scandal that I also mentioned in the letter. However, there is no power struggle between me and Asadullah Khan, my goal has always been to highlight corruption and nothing else. The ball is now in the court of the Chief Minister and the Prime Minister, ”he said.

Meanwhile, speaking to Express Tribune secretary Asadullah Khan, he said he had no objection to facing the ongoing investigation. “The relationship between me and the provincial minister is ideal. All officers involved in the scandal should be punished to the fullest extent of the law, ”he said.

Political support

According to sources, despite existing grievances between Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) and senior Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) officials in various departments, both sides used the provincial minister and C&W secretary to serve their own agendas. Current provincial minister Sardar Arif Nakai was a member of PML-Q during Musharraf’s tenure while current C&W secretary Asadullah Khan held key positions under the former regime. Later, he was also Commissioner Multan, a project in charge of the Multan metro bus service, and special secretary of the C&W department under the government of Shahbaz Sharif.

Sources further reveal that the two officers named in the mega corruption scandal have the backing of powerful political leaders. “M&R Chief Khawar Zaman manages the provincial minister’s camp office located inside the road research laboratory office.

The provincial minister is making efforts for his transfer. Meanwhile, PAHO agent Ansar Mehmood is from Gujarat district and belongs to the hometown of PML-Q leader Chaudhry Pervez Elahi. He has the backing of C&W Secretary Asadullah Khan, therefore no action is taken against him. However, the provincial minister wants action to be taken against him for the transfer of Khawar Zaman to Sargodha, ”the source told The Express Tribune.

Posted in The Express Tribune on March 9, 2021.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos