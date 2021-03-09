President Jokowi receives Amien Rais group to discuss Komnas HAM report





President Joko Widodo said his party asked Komnas HAM to work completely independently and communicate what really happened and what the government should have done in the death of six FPI soldiers on the road to Cikampek toll. This is what the president said during the reception of a number of representatives on the subject at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Komnas HAM himself provided the government with recommendations relating to the case so that it could be followed up. “The four recommendations have been transmitted in full to the President so that they are dealt with in a transparent and fair manner and can be evaluated by the public, namely that the findings of Komnas HAM at the Cikampek km 50 toll road are violations ordinary human rights, ”said Minister for the Coordination of Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud Md. in his statement to the Presidential Office in Jakarta. Mahfud also pointed out that President Joko Widodo and the government did not intervene at all in Komnas HAM’s investigation into the incident. The government also never asked Komnas HAM to conclude the results of its investigations. “We only state that if the government forms (TGPF) again the team is accused of being the government, the team is led by Palace staff, the team is close to A, the B. Therefore, we will hand over the National Commission. on Human Rights. Komnas HAM would like to investigate, if you want to form a TGPF (Joint Investigation Team) under the name of Komnas HAM, please where do we do it recommendations, ”he said. The government also expressed its frankness when there was further evidence of the incident. So far, Komnas HAM’s investigation, according to the law, has found no evidence of serious human rights violations. “Komnas HAM investigated according to the rule of law. There is no (evidence of gross human rights violations),” he added. In a meeting with the President who was accompanied by Menkopolhukam Mahfud Md. And Secretary of State Pratikno, a number of representatives called for the law to be implemented in accordance with the applicable legal provisions. The representatives were Amien Rais, KH Abdullah Hehamahua, KH Muhyiddin Junaidi, Marwan Batubara, Firdaus Syam, Ahmad Wirawan Adnan, Mursalim and Ansufri Id Sambo. After the meeting, President Joko Widodo accompanied Amien Rais and his entourage to the front door of Merdeka Palace.

