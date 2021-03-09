Boris Johnson to reject indyref2 calls without SNP majority, Curtice warns





Failure to secure an SNP majority in the Holyrood election could be dismissed by Boris Johnson as failing to secure a mandate for a second independence referendum, even if the party wins the most seats, the officials warned. pollsters.

Sir John Curtice, professor of politics at the University of Strathclyde, who is also chairman of the British Polling Council, said that the formation of a pro-independence coalition government with the Scottish Greens to solicit a Section 30 of the British government to hold a new vote would be unlikely to have the same political power as a majority SNP government.

He was among the experts who gave their point of view to the National after Patrick Harvie, the Scottish co-leader of the Greens, declared himself open to forming a coalition government with the SNP. Harvie’s intervention came amid concerns that the continuing row between Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon and his predecessor Alex Salmond could negatively impact the SNP’s chances of winning a majority in Holyrood in the May election. “A coalition is not relevant. I think it would be easier for unionists to refuse the SNP a referendum if the SNP does not obtain an overall majority, ”he said. “You just have to compare and contrast. In 2011 the SNP won the majority and David Cameron accepted the referendum, in 2016 there was a pro-independence majority in Holyrood, but in 2017 Theresa May said no. He added that the advantage for the SNP of having a majority is that the party can quote the deal the Scottish government got from Cameron and wonder why such a deal cannot be repeated by Johnson. Curtice’s assessment was also shared by Chris Hopkins, associate director of survey firm Savanta ComRes. READ MORE: Senior political scientists question results of latest Scottish independence poll Asked about the impact a minority SNP government or an independence coalition with the Greens would have on reaching an agreement with Johnson on a second independence referendum, he said: “I think both would weaken their position. arguments in favor of a second referendum. “Ultimately, the SNP, not the Greens, is synonymous with a desire for independence, and if the SNP fails to secure a majority, that would strengthen the Unionist argument that there is no mandate strong enough for a referendum, whatever happens Patrick Harvie could say that Holyrood still has a majority for independence. Hopkins went on to say that Harvie’s openness to a coalition made sense – although he doubted it was a realistic prospect. “Its likelihood is another story,” he said. “If you had asked me the question a few weeks ago, I would have said the chances that the SNP needed a coalition would be slim. They looked well on their way to more than 50% of the constituency vote, which would likely be enough for a majority without even needing a large chunk of the list. “However, the harassment investigation throws a bit of a cat’s eye among the pigeons, and although we don’t know at this point what electoral impact, if any, this could have, if it has a negative impact then yes, the SNP could depend on the Greens to form a majority. “And while Green parties across Europe tend to do well in coalitions, British politics are inherently less accustomed and welcoming to them – just look at how the Liberal Democrats fared. He added, “There is also nothing to say that the SNP would not choose to rule again as a minority government, as it did in 2016. This Harvie statement could be kind of a calling on the SNP to consider them and get a majority if they need it, but the precedent doesn’t necessarily mean the Greens will end up in government in May. A spokesman for the Scots said: ‘This is just a case of arithmetic, usually one of Sir John’s strengths. If a majority of MPs in the next Scottish Parliament want an independence referendum, then the case for such a referendum will be compelling. The Scottish Greens are already providing Parliament with such a majority, and polls suggest we will do so with an even larger number after May. ”







