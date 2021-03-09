New York Times denies making pro-Modi statement





Copyright AFP 2017-2020. All rights reserved.

Several Facebook posts shared an alleged statement by Joseph Hope, editor of the New York Times, “praising Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This claim is false; no Joseph Hope is listed as an employee of the The New York Times and The newspaper said its editor, Dean Baquet, had neither said nor written the post circulating online. The alleged statement was released on January 25, 2021,herein a Facebook group called “Warriors of Social Media – Supporters of Modi” “Joseph Hope, editor of the New York Times: Narendra Modi’s only goal is to make India a better country,” the post read. “If it is not stopped, in the future India will become the most powerful nation in the world. It will surprise the United States, the United Kingdom and Russia.” The message goes on to praise Modi’s policies, including seeking to tighten India’s grip on the disputed region of Kashmir. Screenshot of the Facebook post taken on March 8, 2021

The same alleged statement was posted on various Facebook pages in India, including here and here. The claim, however, is false. On January 30, 2021, the New York Times communications bureautweeteda screenshot of an article from the Indian news site The logical Indianwhich demystifies the claim. In the screenshot, a statement from a New York Times spokesperson read: “The editor of The New York Times is Dean Baquet and he neither said nor wrote the attached message.” The spokesperson added that “no one by the name of Joseph Hope works for the New York Times”. The Timesstweet reads: A false statement circulating in India regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the New York Times has been verified; this is not true. A false statement circulating in India regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the New York Times has been verified; this is not true. https://t.co/wh8J0ll570 pic.twitter.com/UY3l7r0QLj NYTimes Communications (@NYTimesPR) January 30, 2021 There is also no “Joseph Hope” listed as an employee on the Timess.website. Editor-in-chief Dean Baquet can be seen on the websitehere.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos