Here’s how Xi Jinping wants China to build its own Silicon Valley

Text size:

A-

A +

A Silicon Valley in China?

Xi Jinping wants exactly that. This is mainly due to the fact that the United States, which has advanced technology in the field of electronics and semiconductors, does not want to part with know-how. The United States does not want China to master these technologies and has therefore restricted China’s access to initiatives related to software, semiconductors and artificial intelligence. But China is keen to acquire them and is spending billions of dollars to develop the semiconductor industry, produce silicon chips and become a leader in the field. A $ 29 billion fund backed by the Chinese government has been set up to finance investments in the semiconductor industry. Huge tax incentives are also given to manufacturers in the field. While waiting for its own expertise to develop, China imports (of whatever is available) $ 200 billion worth of semiconductors per year to power its smart devices, consumer electronics, and computer products.

Also read: Why China is the Kautilya of international politics

Analysts say China will need to invest billions of dollars to develop this chip technology, but once this investment grows, there will be huge productivity gains in many sectors. Therefore, China is moving forward with this. Through the Shanghai Stock Exchange, China is trying to attract private capital to advanced chip development companies. China already produces 16% of its own chip requirements, and by 2025 that is expected to reach 70% of all the semiconductors it needs and uses. China needs to build its own Silicon Valley and is doing it because it has to. The United States will never part with its advanced chip technology although China has an industrial base, a growing economy, good financial strength and good R&D facilities, says Srikanth Reddy, Stanford University graduate , who ran an IT facility in Wuhan, China.

It should be noted that the semiconductor industry has developed in China not only thanks to the incentives and initiatives of the government, but also with the help of Taiwan. Although at the government level, China and Taiwan disagree, many Taiwanese semiconductor investors and operators have moved their manufacturing operations to China. With Taiwan practically a colony of the United States, Taiwanese manufacturers had the technology which is now being transferred to China. Apparently, the Taiwanese had developed this technology but did not mark it because they might not have the financial means to initiate such an exercise.

Besides strong coordination between the semiconductor industry and the state, China has a goal for the industry. This agenda is to pursue a rapid approach, that is to say to go beyond several generations of technology to catch up with international competition.

Also read: New book details how China is considering Ladakh for its new Silk Road the CPEC

Interestingly, Chinese demand for semiconductors far exceeds demand in the United States, Europe, Japan, or any other place in the world. Indeed, China is currently producing or will produce smartphones, tablets, digital television, wireless communication infrastructure, network equipment, computers and electronic medical devices.

Beijing has a separate IT district that was designed after Silicon Valley. Called the Zhongguancun Science Park, this complex spread over a large area has many national and international companies. Not only that, there are markets for consumer IT goods. Companies located in the park include Google, Intel, Oracle, Advanced Micro Devices, Motorola, Sony and Erickson. The Microsoft Research Center, which employs 5,000 people, is also located here. Analysts argue that despite distrust of US and European agencies, these companies have invested in China because it’s too big a market to ignore even by India.

This is taken from A New Silk Road: India, China and the Geopolitics of Asia was published with permission from Rupa Publications and is being launched on #SoftCover by ThePrint.

Subscribe to our channels on Youtube & Telegram