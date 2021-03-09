[Cek Fakta] Circulating Jokowi videos hysterically greeted by residents of Samosir during the pandemic? Check the facts





A video has circulated showing residents of Samosir in North Sumatra enthusiastically welcoming President Joko Widodo's visit. The video circulated during the Covid-19 pandemic. The Facebook account uploaded the video on February 9, 2021. In the video, you can see thousands of people cram into a car that Jokowi was carrying. The account adds narration to the video upload, which reads: "President Jokowi was greeted hysterically by the people of Samosir" Is it true, the events in the outstanding videos happened during the Covid-19 pandemic? Here is a fact check.





Look for: According to the research results, the claim on the video released that President Jokowi was greeted hysterically by the residents of Samosir during the Covid-19 pandemic is false. In fact, the events in the video happened before the Covid-19 pandemic. Videos mean better video quality uploaded by YouTube channels KEPLER MANIK, S.Sn, MM, Title “Extraordinary goosebumps – Pak Jokowi greeted hysterically by tens of thousands of residents of Samosir – Lake Toba”. The video was uploaded on August 1, 2019 (before the covid-19 pandemic). Reported by the official Samosir Regency website samosirkab.go.id through the article entitled “THE ENTHUSIAS SAMOSIR CITIZENS WELCOME THE ARRIVAL OF PRESIDENT JOKOWI” published on August 2, 2019, it was explained that thousands of Samosir residents enthusiastically welcomed the arrival of Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo departing from Ambarita Ferry Port to Ambarita field, Ambarita village, Simanindo district, Tuesday July 30, 2019. President Jokowi and his entourage arrived at Samosir Regency using the KM Ihan Batak ferry which sailed about an hour from Ajibata port, Toba Samosir Regency. The group of the President of the Republic of Indonesia accompanied by the regent of Samosir Rapidin Simbolon and the sub-regent of Samosir Juang Sinaga were greeted with a traditional Batak dance by the students of SMA N 2 Pangururan who are members of the studio of art Atturnung, then immediately rushed to the Ambarita field to deliver a thousand land certificates to residents of seven districts surrounding Lake Toba. Conclusion: The claim in the video circulating that President Jokowi was greeted hysterically by the people of Samosir during the Covid-19 pandemic is false. In fact, the events in the video happened before the Covid-19 pandemic. This information is entered in a false hoax context. Fake context is content presented with the wrong narrative and the wrong context. Usually a fake context contains statements, photos or videos of events that occurred in a place, but in the context they are not consistent with existing facts. Reference: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M01XZ0W6oWc

