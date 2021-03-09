Fulton County DA speaks to FOX 5 I-Team about Trump grand jury investigation





Fulton DA one-on-one over Trump grand jury investigation

A Fulton County grand jury is expected to examine possible criminal charges against former President Donald Trump. FOX 5 I-Team senior reporter Dale Russell spoke one-on-one with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

ATLANTA – “No, I would say I probably had anyone’s most unusual first day on the job,” said newly elected Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis.

Willis’ first day on the job was something she could never have imagined. On the same day she took over as head of the prosecutor’s office, a phone call from then-President Donald Trump to Secretary of State Brad Raffesnperger became public.

In the appeal, President Trump could be heard urging Raffensperger to find enough votes to tip the election in his favor.

“All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have,” Trump said on the taped call.

Full appeal between Trump and Georgia secretary of state

FOX 5 Atlanta secured the full phone call between the Georgia Secretary of State’s office and President Donald Trump as well as several key White House employees.

Willis said she sensed during the phone call that a crime may have been committed. And his job was to investigate the crimes.

“While not what we expected, it is not what I would have expected in my first six weeks in office we are here,” said Willis.

Here is a grand jury investigation into allegations of election interference against former President Donald Trump. He focuses on that phone call when Trump pressured Raffesnperger to “find” votes and change the tally to reverse his electoral loss.

The Georgian people are angry, the people of the country are angry. And there’s nothing wrong with saying that, you know, uh, that you recalculated, ”Trump said in January.

Governor Brian Kemp holds a press conference at the Gold Dome in Atlanta on May 7, 2020 (FOX 5)

A month later, Willis sent letters, obtained by the I-Team, to Governor Brian Kemp, Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan, Attorney General Chris Carr, and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. The letters called on the state’s top elected officials to keep any key evidence and detailed a roadmap of where its investigation could go. He mentions a range of possible charges ranging from “solicitation of electoral fraud” to “conspiracy, racketeering, violation of the oath of office and any involvement in violence or threats related to the administration of the elections”.

“We have to have elections. Elections have to be organized in such a way that the community trusts them,” Willis told me.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger

Now Fulton County has called two grand juries. The second to help tackle an impressive backlog of cases. One of those grand jurors will eventually hear testimony in a case against the former President of the United States.

Reporter: “Are you planning to issue subpoenas to appear before the grand jury?”

Willis: “Well, that’s the way a proper investigation is conducted, so yes, we’re going to issue grand jury summons.”

Reporter: “Is it unusual in your mind for a local prosecutor to open a potential criminal investigation into a former president?”

Morgan: “I’ve never heard of it, Dale.”

President Donald Trump holds a rally in Dalton a day before voters go to the polls in Georgia’s two rounds of voting for the Senate on January 4, 2021 (FOX 5)

Former DeKalb County District Attorney J. Tom Morgan and other attorneys we’ve spoken to tell us the investigation is highly unusual and any criminal charges against a former president would be hard to come by. The spotlight will be bright red; the pressure will be intense.

Reporter: “Are you nervous?”

Willis: “No. Not at all.”

Reporter: “He’s the president. Former president.”

Willis: “Not at all.”

Journalist: “Do you consider it another case?”

Willis: “I consider this to be another case.”

Until her election as District Attorney, Willis was a top prosecutor in Fulton County, building a solid reputation and often tasked with taking on high-profile cases – and winning.

Willis told us that when witness interviews are conducted and documents and records are reviewed, she will do what she has always done – follow the facts and the law.

“A case is like an onion. When you peel things, you learn different things. We will treat this case like any other case. Some investigations you do, no charges are laid because it’s the right one. Answer. Some investigation you are only appropriate for laying charges. This is how we will handle this matter, “said Willis.

