Political swing – newspaper – DAWN.COM





WE have been witnessing a political swing in the country for months now. After the failure of its motion of censure against Senate President Sadiq Sanjrani and the long march of 2019, the opposition seemed to be running out of ideas and energy to dislodge the PTI government which appeared to be on the verge of completing its mandate.

The PDM regained its momentum at the end of 2020 with its public meetings and the dramatic take by Nawaz Sharifs of sensitive names in the context of the weak performance of the PTIs. The momentum only lasted a few weeks. Its failure to muster a huge crowd in its stronghold in Lahore has led experts to consider it over. His decision to participate in by-elections and senatorial elections reinforced this opinion. But such are the twisting swings of our politics that these very two decisions have rekindled the momentum.

The PTI avoided casualties and the awkward rig attempt at Daska, possibly without the active support of these excellent forces, put the government on its feet. His withdrawal was further reinforced by his desperate attempts to end the secret ballot in Senate polls. The last straw to break the camels was the humiliating defeat of Finance Minister Hafeez Sheikh in the Senate polls against his former boss Yousuf Raza Gilani. It was a double blow. He has scrambled his plans to continue with Sheikh at a time when he is speaking to the IMF.

More critically, he raised the question of whether Prime Minister Imran Khan still has a majority. The PTI attempted to answer this question with a vote of confidence. But that came with a flaw given the use of Article 91 (7) which required the president to say that he thinks (his own) prime minister lacks a majority. The vote also doesn’t change the fact that Khan was faced with questions about his majority. This undermined his moral and political position. He will remain in power but powerless to take major initiatives.

The media missed the most critical target

But it’s not smooth navigation for PDM either. His suddenly gentler tone towards key institutions arouses suspicion, as does his lack of clarity on future plans. His moral stance has also taken a big hit since the release of the video showing Gilanis ‘son inciting PTI lawmakers, prompting comments that it could still lead to Gilanis’ disqualification. Things could also tip over in favor of the PTI if it wins the presidential Senate elections. The appointment of Sadiq Sanjranis follows a meeting of the Pakistani troika. Ironically, the PTI can only win by using the same sticky tactics that it accuses the PDM of using in Gilanis’ victory. But the PTI is unlikely to speak of high principles and an open vote in this election.

Thus, the PDM can still see that despite the rise of legislative and senatorial elections, as after its public meetings, it still fails to achieve its goal of dislodging the PTI if the establishment clings to it despite its poor performance and Position of the National Assembly. This support reveals the artificial foundation on which the swing moves. We have a political swing not because there are two competing balanced political forces. We have it because, despite its weakness, the PTI is widely seen as supported by those who appear to undermine the public trust. In fact, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that the main constituency that the PTI still serves well today is a section of the establishment.

Much of the criticism of the alleged corrupt practices on the part of the PDM for the siege of Gilanis and the PTI in Daska and the earlier Sanjrani defiance movement lamented the low morality of the PDM and PTI. This is a fair review. But even if we must take immediate strict action against such practices, it is unrealistic to expect them to cease anytime soon. These problems will only gradually decrease over the long term.

However, the mainstream media misses the most critical lens through which we must view these incidents. It goes beyond the morals of politicians and focuses on establishment politics and how any event affects its iron grip on politics. This is the most critical lens because it causes far more damage to public welfare than intrigue by politicians.

Thus, viewed from a moral point of view, the practices adopted by the PTI in the Sanjrani defiance movement and by the PDM in the siege of Islamabad were bad. But seen from the other lens, the first one was worse because it increased the number of establishments. So the real issue is not whether the flip-flop tilts towards the PDM or the PTI. The question is whether it leans towards the establishment or the civil power. Considering the question morally, we would choose neither the PDM nor the PTI as a voter. But looking at it another way, one would express sympathy, as an analyst, for the PDM’s goals of civilian control and fair polls, even though its commitment to those ideals is far from perfect.

The author heads INSPIRING Pakistan, a progressive political unit.

[email protected]

Twitter: @ NiazMurtaza2

Posted in Dawn on March 9, 2021

