Xi’s Vision on China’s New Development Paradigm Gets World’s Attention

Port of Tianjin in Tianjin, north China, August 14, 2019. [Photo/Xinhua]



BEIJING – China’s ‘dual circulation’ development paradigm, a major strategy championed by Chinese President Xi Jinping and featuring mutually reinforcing domestic and foreign markets with the domestic market as a pillar, is in the spotlight at during the ‘two sessions. “

The 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025), a draft outline of which has been submitted to the country’s highest legislature and political advisory body for deliberation and discussion, will further clarify how China will implement the strategy. of “dual circulation” and will achieve a high level -quality development.

Unlocking domestic demand is key to boosting China’s growth, but this new development paradigm doesn’t mean China will back down in opening up, officials and experts said.

STRATEGIC DECISION

In May 2020, the leaders of the Communist Party of China made the strategic decision to promote a new development model where domestic and foreign markets can be mutually reinforcing, with the domestic market as a pillar.

“Making the domestic market the mainstay does not mean that we are developing our economy with the door closed,” Xi said at an entrepreneurs’ symposium in July last year. By fully harnessing the potential of the domestic market, domestic and foreign markets can be better connected and used to achieve robust and sustainable development, he said.

China will follow the new development philosophy, encourage a new development paradigm and pursue high-quality development while remaining committed to deepening reforms and opening up to the world more widely, Xi said during a video speech. at the third Paris Peace Forum in 2020.

He stressed that China will also work with the rest of the international community to maintain the stability of global industrial and supply chains and to foster an open global economy.

China on Friday unveiled a draft plan for economic and social development for the next five years and clarified long-term goals until 2035, setting political priorities for a new stage of development that is crucial for the country to achieve. to socialist modernization.

The draft plan includes comprehensive and targeted measures echoing China’s new development philosophy, said Xin Ming, a professor at the Party School of the CPC Central Committee (National Academy of Governance).

PARALLEL ACCENT

Jochen Goller, head of the BMW Group China region, said the new development model of “dual traffic” in China is an effective strategy suited to the strength of the Chinese domestic market.

“The ‘dual circulation’ puts a parallel emphasis on both national and international circulation. High-level openness certainly serves this end, brings win-win results for both Chinese and multinational enterprises,” he said. note.

Alexander Lomanov, deputy director of the Institute of World Economy and International Relations of the Russian Academy of Sciences, said the transition to the “dual circulation” model is an important step in the development of economic policy from China.

“It has its own internal logic and Chinese leaders have emphasized the importance of domestic demand for years,” he noted.

WIN-WIN CHOICE

Dual circulation is seen as a strategic and win-win choice for China to reshape its international cooperation and new competitive advantage, said Justin Yifu Lin, former chief economist of the World Bank and honorary dean of the National School. of Peking University.

“The Chinese economy has been deeply integrated into the world economy. As China enters the new stage of its development, its ties with the world economy will become even closer, ”said Ji Zhiye, former director of the China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations, who is also a member of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.

Ji said international capitals are optimistic about the Chinese market thanks to the business environment and the country’s economic resilience.

Zarko Obradovic, member of the Serbian parliament and chairman of the China Friendship Group, said China’s new development model, characterized by “dual circulation”, would help the country benefit from the development of the domestic market and would make China an ideal economic partner.

Boga Thura Manatsha, senior lecturer in the Department of History at the University of Botswana, said China needs the world to keep its economy growing and the world economy also needs China to grow. sustained return.

“It’s fundamentally a win-win scenario,” he said, noting that as the whole world, especially developing countries, has been hit hard by COVID-19, China has a critical role in play in the revival of the world economy.