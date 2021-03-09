Pope Francis in Iraq 10: return from Baghdad

Mary Salus Populi Romani

Source: Vatican media

Pope Francis is back in Rome after his historic visit to Iraq. On the last leg of his trip from the airport to the Vatican today, Pope Francis stopped for a moment at the Basilica of St. Mary Major to pray in front of the image of Maria Salus Populi Romani. He brought a bouquet of flowers from Iraq, which he placed on the altar at the foot of the image of Our Lady.

According to the press office of the Holy See, he thanked the Virgin Mary for her protection, which he had requested before his departure for Iraq. Then Pope Francis returned to his Vatican residence at Casa Santa Marta for a well-deserved rest.

The day started early with the celebration of a private Mass at the Apostolic Nunciature, before leaving for Baghdad International Airport. President Barham Salih and his wife were there to accompany him on the steps of the Alitalia plane where he boarded the Alitalia plane.

On his way to Rome, Pope Francis sent messages of peace and blessing to the heads of state of each country as the plane passed: President Barham Salih of Iraq, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey, President Katerina Sakellaropoulou of Greece, President Ilir Meta of Albania and President Sergio Mattarella of Italy.

Speaking to reporters during the flight, the Pope reflected on some of the most significant moments of the visit, his feelings and emotions at the image of the destroyed churches in Mosul and his promise to the Lebanese Patriarch, Cardinal Bechara Rai, to visit his country.

After greeting the new coordinator of the papal journeys, Monsignor Dieunonn Datonou, the Pope recalled the celebration of March 8 as International Women’s Day and revealed that, in a conversation with the President of Iraq and with his wife, the annual celebration had been mentioned along with a commentary on how there is no International Men’s Day. “I have noted”, said the Holy Father, “men are celebrated every day!”

Pope Francis then responded to questions put to him by journalists.

The first question concerned the Pope’s meetings with religious representatives from the Muslim world. Two years ago, he met Grand Imam Al Tayyeb of Al Azhar with whom he signed the Declaration on Universal Brotherhood; Three days ago, he met a Shiite cleric, Ayatollah Al Sistani. Has he planned a similar meeting with a representative of Shia Islam?

Pope Francis revealed that the February Abu Dhabi document was prepared in secret with Grand Imam Al Tayyeb during six months of deep reflection and prayer. In a way, he said, his meeting in Iraq with Ayatollah could be described as a “second step”. Emphasizing the importance of continuing to walk on the path of fraternity, the Pope declared that there will be more.

“The Abu Dhabi document left me with concern for brotherhood, and then Fratelli tutti was released,” he said, noting that the two documents point in the same direction.

Recalling a phrase uttered by the Shia Ayatollah, he said that Al Sistani described men and women as brothers and sisters by religion, all of us equal by creation, and he said that culture plays a role in this. .

Noting the centuries it has taken to change the mentality of certain deeply rooted ideas and convictions, the Pope said that “our faith enables us to discover that the revelation of Jesus is love and charity” which lead us to human brotherhood.

“It is important, human fraternity, that we are all brothers and sisters and that we must move forward with other religions,” he said.

Reflecting on the criticism that sometimes comes to him “that the Pope is taking action against Catholic doctrine, that he is one step away from heresy”, he said “there are risks” but that these decisions are always taken in prayer, in dialogue, asking for advice, in accordance with Vatican Council II.

Asked about a possible visit to Lebanon, Pope Francis revealed that Cardinal Bechara Rai had asked him to make a stopover in Beirut during the trip. “But it seemed like a bit of a crumb … A crumb in front of the problems of a suffering country like Lebanon,” he said, adding that he had promised to pay a visit to the nation, which despite his crises is so generous to welcome refugees.

Then the Pope asked another question regarding his meeting with Ayatollah Al Sistani and if this was also a message to the religious leaders of Iran?

“I believe it was a universal message. I felt the duty to make this pilgrimage of faith and penance, and to go and see a great, a sage, a man of God,” he replied. Pope Francis described the Ayatollah as a person of wisdom, prudence, humility and respect, and said he felt honored to be welcomed by him.

“He is a beacon. And these sages are everywhere because the wisdom of God has been scattered throughout the world,” he said, just as it happens with the saints who are not just those depicted on the altars , but also the many saints next door: “men and women who live out their faith, whatever it may be, with consistency”.

When there are scandals, even in the Church, he says, “let us support those who seek the path of brotherhood, we will surely find someone from our own family, a grandfather, a grandmother. . “

When asked if he was planning to visit his homeland, Argentina, or return there if he ever had to resign, the Pope replied that he had already answered this question, stressing that he was he resigned, he would remain in his diocese, Rome.

Noting that he spent 76 years of his life in Argentina, the Pope revealed that there were preparations for a visit to the country in November 2017 as part of an apostolic visit to Chile and Uruguay. But, he explained, it had to be canceled due to the election campaign in Chile. Then, a few months later, this was not possible for climatic reasons. He added that the possibility had again been raised of combining a visit to Argentina with a visit to Peru, but that had also failed, and he ended up visiting Chile and Peru in January 2018. He said: “when there is an opportunity, it can be done”. And he explained that all of his travels are the result of advice, reflection and prayer.



Regarding his trip to Iraq, he said he was born from many seeds, including the book “The Last Girl” on the Yazidis by Nadia Mourad: “This is the underlying reason for my decision. This book has worked in me. “

He admitted that at 84 he was very tired during the Iraqi trip, but revealed that a visit to Hungary for the closing Mass of the International Eucharistic Congress – not a visit to the country but just for Mass – is planned. . .

“But Budapest is a two hour drive from Bratislava, why not pay a visit to Slovakia? This is how things are …” he said to himself.

Responding to a question regarding fears of a possible increase in Covid-19 infections in Iraq triggered by gatherings of people for papal events, Pope Francis said it was a move that followed many prayers and reflections.

“We have seen the courage, the dynamism of Iraqi Christians. We have also seen the challenges they face, the threat of Islamist violence, the exodus and their witness to the faith,” he said, all the challenges of Christians in the region. .

Pope Francis said the visit to Iraq provided further reflection on the issue of migration. He underlined the fact that the Iraqi people are young and that so many young Iraqis are being forced to leave their country.

“Migration is a double right: the right not to migrate and the right to migrate,” he said, noting that these people have neither, because the world has not yet realized that being able to migrate is a human right. and that too often migration is seen as “an invasion”.

He referred to his meeting Sunday evening after Erbil’s mass with the father of Alan Kurdi, the child who drowned off the Turkish coast in 2015 while trying to enter Europe. “Alan Kurdi is a symbol A symbol that goes beyond that of a child who died during migration: he is a symbol of dying civilization,” he said, noting that urgent action is needed so that people have work in their own country and do not have to migrate, as well as measures to preserve the right to migrate.

The Pope also noted the need for countries to welcome migrants, integrate them and promote them. He also singled out and thanked what he called “generous” countries like Lebanon and Jordan who have opened their borders to millions of refugees.

Responding to a question about the possibility of further apostolic visits to suffering countries in the Middle East following this historic visit to Iraq, the Pope reiterated his promise to go to Lebanon but said he did not not considered the possibility of visiting the beloved country of Syria.

Pope Francis has revealed that he has lived the isolation imposed by the pandemic with feelings of “imprisonment”. Reaffirming the need to respect the rules dictated by the authorities, he said that being able to travel again was a rebirth, and he spoke of his need, as a priest, to serve the people of God and to be close to them .

Sometimes he said: “I am afraid that we, men and women of the Church, in particular we priests, do not have this free closeness with the people of God who are the ones who save us”.

He spoke of the importance of having contact with the faithful who, he said, “saves us, helps us to belong. Let us not forget this belonging to the people of God!”

Pope Francis concluded by reflecting on the emotions he felt upon seeing the destruction of churches in the city of Mosul and how this prompted questions regarding the sale of arms and the responsibilities that led to it. the war.

And on International Women’s Day, he turned his attention to the millions of girls and women who suffer from human trafficking, which is the direct result of conflict and poverty.

In some parts of the world, he said, “Women are still slaves and we must struggle, struggle, for the dignity of women. They are the ones who move history forward. This is not an exaggeration. , and it’s not just a compliment because today is Women’s Day! “

Keywords: Iraq, Pope Francis, apostolic journey, Basilica of Saint Mary Major, Maria Salus Populi Romani