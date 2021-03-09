Trump allies attack Meghan Markle in Oprah Winfrey interview





And the ex-president said last year that he was not a fan of Meghan after she and Harry encouraged Americans to vote in the US presidential election he lost to Joe Biden.

Now Mr. Trumps’ biggest online cheerleaders have been quick to snap photos of Meghan.

Here’s the question Oprah should have asked Harry and Meghan: Isn’t the Royal Family’s goal that it’s * not * about you but your country? It’s about serving the UK and the Commonwealth, tweeted former White House senior adviser Stephen Miller.

During the Head of State’s visit to the United Kingdom by President Trump, I had the privilege of meeting several members of the royal family. They were unwaveringly gracious and deeply committed to preserving the traditions and heritage of the United Kingdom.

And Mr Trumps’ former lawyer Jenna Ellis, who represented him in his attempts to overturn the election results, has also attacked Meghan.

Meghan not knowing what she was getting into by marrying Prince Harry is evangelical to Biden not knowing what they were getting into by voting Democrat. Nobody believes you, she tweeted.

Right-wing political activist Jack Posobiec also shot Meghan, tweeting: Many people have fallen in love with Meghan Markles’ latest publicity stunt.

And Charlie Kirk added: RT if you don’t care what the royals have to say about Oprah.

Mr Trump and Meghan have a history of shooting each other, dating back to 2016 when she first opened up about her feelings for him during an appearance on The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore.

This is really the time I go, we are filming Suits in Toronto and maybe I could stay in Canada, she said.

Yes sure Trump is dividing, just think of female voters, right – I think it was in 2012 that the Republican Party lost the women’s vote by 12 points – that’s a huge number, and with as misogynist as Trump, and so vocal about it, that’s a huge part of it.

Asked about these comments in 2019, Mr. Trump said no, I had no idea she was mean.

During Mr Trumps’ state visit, Meghan did not attend the Buckingham Palace lunch for him as she was on maternity leave, and Harry reportedly avoided him and spoke to Ivanka Trump.

Mr Trump later denied this and said it was okay for her to be mean to me – it’s not good for me to be mean to her.

In January 2020, Harry then told a Greta Thunberg impersonator during a prank call that Mr. Trump had blood on his hands for his support of the US coal industry.

Mr Trump declined to comment on this, but said the United States would not pay for couples’ safety if they moved to California.

And after Meghan and Harry co-appeared on television in September 2020 to encourage Americans to go to the polls, Mr Trump hit Meghan.

I’m not a fan of hers. And I would say this and she probably heard that but I wish Harry the best of luck because he’s going to need it.

