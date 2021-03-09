Boris Johnson: commercial extensions in Northern Ireland are reasonable





The temporary and technical extensions of post-Brexit trade grace periods in Northern Ireland are reasonable, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said. The EU has threatened legal action and suggested the UK could break international law after the government unilaterally extended light periods of regulation that were due to end this month until the fall. They cover areas such as supermarket supplies and package deliveries to Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK. Mr Johnson said: “To the extent that there have been start-up problems – and there is no doubt that there have been – we are now correcting them with temporary and technical measures that we are making to smooth out the problem. flows which I think are I am sure that everything can be sorted out and settled as long as the EU opposes it with good will and with imagination, and that is what we intend to deliver. ” The grace period affects supermarkets and other retailers, who must provide export health certificates for all shipments of animal products. Northern Ireland is still part of the EU’s single market for goods, which means that products from Great Britain are subject to EU import regulations. The first of the grace periods were due to expire at the end of this month, but the UK has pledged to extend them until October, a move widely welcomed by businesses in Belfast. The Prime Minister said at a press conference in Downing Street: “I think it’s a lot because it not only allows us to have free trade with the EU, but also to do whatever we want. do, that is, do things differently where we think it might be a good idea. ” The protocol was debated yesterday by MPs in Stormont. Sinn Fein’s Declan McAleer, who chairs the Assembly’s agriculture committee, acknowledged that there were initial problems with the protocol, but said problems were improving. “I accept that there were some implementation issues early in January, but the message that is certainly given to the committee is that things are improving, the merchant support service is improving, the companies are getting used to the common entry documents in the health field, but there are still problems to be solved, ”he said. Mr McAleer said the UK government’s decision to unilaterally change the terms of the protocol’s implementation was an example of “bad faith”. “This is bad business, it is a violation of an international agreement, and I think it will have a negative impact on our business here and on our international reputation as a region with which to do business,” he said. -he declares. Belfast Telegraph

